Overwatch 2 player’s sister keeps getting banned for being “horrible”

An Overwatch 2 player has been left frustrated as his little sister allegedly keeps getting banned just for being “horrible at the game” after players mass reported her.

In a post on the Overwatch subreddit that went viral, a player asked the community for some advice on how to help their sister from constantly getting banned as others supposedly kept reporting her for “throwing”.

The main problem this player outlined is that their sister is “really really bad” at Overwatch 2 as she had only started playing video games a few weeks ago, and due to her inexperience, she is continuously hit with reports from teammates.

Supposedly, their sister has been banned multiple times already, even twice in one week, as players think she’s throwing because her stats are typically not all that great.

“It just sucks that her account gets penalized and then we have to swap games when she really is trying her best,” the player said of their sister’s account being banned.

The Overwatch 2 community got together to give some sound advice, with a common response being to give a heads up to the lobby’s chat that she’s new to deter other players from then reporting her.

Another piece of advice from the Redditors was for the new player to play against AI, while not as fun, his sister may need some time to get used to the rhythm of Overwatch.

Others also told the original poster it’s best to not play with her as they are on a PC, while she’s on a Nintendo Switch, which means she’s getting matched up against other PC players.

Naturally, the best advice is to keep practicing, be it with bots or against other players, and also start her off on relatively simple characters like Moira or Mercy.