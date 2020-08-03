Overwatch Alice in Wonderland skin idea sends D.Va down the rabbit hole

D.Va is one of Overwatch’s most beloved heroes, so one player decided to come up with a fantastic skin idea that would be the perfect cosmetic for the one and only Hana Song.

If you've played Overwatch for any amount of time, it's easy to see how popular D.Va actually is. Next to Tracer, she might be the one hero most synonymous with Blizzard's team-based FPS.

She's also a favorite for custom skin ideas, which are in no short supply seeing as how the game has one of the most creative communities out there. A new concept skin for her drawing from Alice in Wonderland though, is one of the best we've seen yet.

Reddit user and D.Va fanatic b3p_si is the one we have to thank for the "Wonderland" skin idea, which we have to admit, would be pretty perfect for the tank hero.

Hana is once again rocking her blonde hairstyle as in the Black Cat skin, with some little black bunny ears thrown in on top. The frilly blue dress is also a great addition, but begs the question of how much closet space the South Korean military is giving to their MEKA pilots.

Her diamond-covered leggings probably wouldn't go over too well with the Queen of Hearts, but we have no problem them. To finish it off her shoes are incredibly detailed also, rocking little teapots in the heels.

This skin design is so adorable, we probably wouldn't even mind getting gunned down during a match by it. As one user said in the comments "I would never take this skin off," and we have to wholeheartedly agree.

Sadly, this skin isn't actually in-game, but for those of you who have been patiently waiting for new D.Va cosmetics, there could be relief on the horizon soon.

Overwatch's Summer Games event is set to kick-off soon, and while we don't have an official starting date, the event usually gets going in late July or early August, so stay tuned, as news on the next seasonal event should be coming before too long. Hopefully Hana will be one of the heroes to receive new cosmetics, because as any D.Va main will tell you, it's been far too long.