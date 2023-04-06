Overwatch 2 Starwatch event: Dates, Galactic Rescue mode, Horizon Lunar Colony rework, more

Overwatch 2 players are in store for a limited-time space-themed event in Season 4 as ‘Starwatch’ gets set to takeover Blizzard’s popular hero shooter. From key dates to an overview of new content, here’s everything you need to know.

Keeping the ball rolling with fresh in-game events in Overwatch 2, Season 4 is set to launch everyone’s favorite heroes into space for a unique celebration. Starwatch is right around the corner and with it comes a unique game mode, a new version of an iconic map, and of course, some exclusive rewards too.

So before it rolls around, be sure to brush up on everything there is to know about the Starwatch event coming soon to Overwatch 2.

The limited-time Starwatch event in Overwatch 2 is set to get underway on Tuesday, May 9 and run through until Monday, May 22.

As usual with in-game events, this gives players roughly two weeks to jump in and enjoy the latest spacefaring spectacle.

Starwatch event introduces new Galactic Rescue game mode

Arriving as part of the Starwatch event in Overwatch 2 is the Galactic Rescue game mode. As a 4v4 playlist, teams are split into Attackers and Defenders, much like usual, but here, only select heroes are available to play. Not only that, but a number of “new objectives and surprises” are set to keep both sides on their toes.

Exactly what that means, and just how you win a match in this mode, remains a mystery for the time being. There’s also no telling just yet if respawns are enabled here or whether the mode with be elimination-style.

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll update you here with a full walkthrough of the unique playlist as further details come to light.

Horizon Lunar Colony rework in Starwatch event

Early in 2022, long before Overwatch 2 arrived, two particularly divisive maps were removed from the game. Among them was Horizon Lunar Colony. Now with no form of Assault game mode in the sequel, the map remains unplayable in a competitive setting, purely serving as a nostalgia hit in Arcade modes.

With the new Starwatch event, however, Horizon is coming back in a unique way. Blizzard has “reworked” the map to fit its new Galactic Rescue game mode. While it’s unclear just what that means, there’s no doubt this will thrust the once-controversial map back into the spotlight.

Blizzard Horizon Lunar Colony is back on the menu in Season 4.

Should this rework be met with praise from the community, perhaps there’s a chance we see it integrated back into the map pool with other game modes in focus. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly what Blizzard has up its sleeves.

Starwatch event rewards in Overwatch 2 Season 4

As you might expect, just by playing this limited-time Starwatch mode, you can access a range of event rewards in Overwatch 2. Exactly what’s included in this free batch, however, remains unclear at the time of writing.

If recent events are any indication though, it’s likely fans can expect anything from stickers and icons to a possible skin if we’re lucky. Rest assured, we’ll update you here with further reward details as they emerge.