Is Marvel Rivals down? Server status, maintenance, & outage updates

As Marvel Rivals’ Closed Alpha has finally arrived and will be around until May 20, the Overwatch rival is giving the gaming world a taste of what there is to expect from the new hero shooter. But with plenty of players jumping in, are servers struggling under the weight?

Despite there being no official release date for the full build, hype has been mounting for the new game nonetheless. Now as a lucky few check out the game early, you may be wondering if the game’s servers are working or not.

So here is everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals’ server status and any planned maintenance or outages to come.

Is Marvel Rivals down?

Marvel Rivals is currently up and running in its Closed Alpha stage.

At the start of the Closed Alpha, several players were getting connection errors when logging into the servers, however, those issues were from the players’ end. So if you’re having those problems, we’d recommend trying to restart the game or your PC.

So far in its Closed Alpha, Marvel Rivals has yet to experience a prolonged outage or encounter any real; server problems, nor are there any plans for maintenance time during this test. We will update you here if that changes.

The Marvel Rivals servers will be closing on May 20th at 11:59 PM (PDT), which is when the Alpha will end. The next wave of closed alpha tests has yet to be announced.

How to check Marvel Rivals server status

The best way to check Marvel Rivals’ server status is through the game’s official Discord server. In it, the devs regularly update players on upcoming content and news about the game.

Additionally, if there are any outages or server issues, their official X (formerly Twitter) account is another channel you can keep updated on any server issues.