Overwatch 2 players want hilarious new Mei ultimate voice line

Lawrence Scotti . Last updated: Jul 31, 2022

Overwatch 2 fans are calling on developer Blizzard Entertainment to add a new Mei ultimate voice line that’ll surely deliver some laughs on the battlefield.

With Overwatch 2 getting closer and closer to release, dedicated fans of the FPS are preparing for a launch that’s been years in the making.

With the sequel, Blizzard is delivering massive redesigns and updates for many heroes in the shooter.

Although Mei is not one of the heroes getting reworked entirely, as some fans have called for, there is one specific update OW players are calling on the company to deliver on.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 is planned for an October 2 release.

Overwatch 2 players want specific Mei voice line added

On July 29, Stormwildheart made a post to the Overwatch subreddit which instantly shot up to the top of the page.

In the post, they included a meme that said: “Petition to make Mei say this when she uses her ultimate.”

The picture shows Wayne Knight, who played police officer Don Orville in the sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun, shouting his famous line “A** right there, Freezehole!”

Below the image is Mei shouting the same phrase, screaming and crying the same way Don was.

In the comment section tons of Overwatch fans asked Blizzard to turn the meme into a reality and actually add the voice line.

One user said, “Please make this a thing Blizz!”

Although the reference to the 90’s American sitcom could be lost on many younger Overwatch players, it still would fit Mei perfectly nonetheless.