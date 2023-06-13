Overwatch 2 just gave Mei an insane new kill combo with Season 5 buffs

Mei has been reworked quite a bit to begin Overwatch 2’s fifth season and the devs have given her a new kill combo as part of her freeze buff update.

Overwatch 2 has had its fair share of controversial heroes. Widowmaker and Sojourn were both slammed by the community for their one-shot snipes and Lifeweaver was a mess at launch with an extremely low win rate.

Mei, meanwhile, has been a thorn in players’ sides since OW1, thanks to her ability to freeze enemies and put up walls to isolate foes, leading them to their demise.

While Mei lost her ability to freeze with her primary fire to begin OW2, she has since regained it, albeit in a reworked manner and this has also resulted in her gaining a new kill option.

Powerful new Mei combo destroys OW2 heroes

Overwatch 2’s June 13 patch changed how Mei’s primary fire functions along with a new feature for her secondary fire. Now, when freezing, it will build up to a slowing effect that sticks to enemies.

That area can now be shot at using Mei’s secondary fire to detonate it and deal an extra 40 damage.

As showcased by Overwatch meme connoisseur and all-around well-liked community figure Bad Pachimari, by freezing and shooting the frozen area, it’ll be enough to kill a 200 HP hero.

The clip here shows a 250 HP Reaper nearly dying to the attack combo, so a melee will be enough to finish off higher HP targets, that is, if Mei isn’t the benefactor of a damage boost from Mercy, Zenyatta or another teammate.

We’ll see how much this impacts the meta as new strategies arise heading into the mid-season patch and eventually even the new Team Queue competitive mode.