Overwatch 2 players think it’s too easy to reach “On Fire” status

With the reintroduction of the On Fire status in the June 13, 2023 patch, some Overwatch 2 players think earning the status is too easy.

For those who may have missed the news, Overwatch 2 received a patch on June 13, 2023, that made introduced new Hero updates, map updates, bug fixes, and even reintroduced the On Fire visual element.

While the On Fire status doesn’t provide any actual benefit in terms of gameplay, it is a neat way to show other players that you’re performing well as a team player and working towards objectives. Overwatch 2 also added the ability to customize the effect, giving players the option to add a bit more personality to their play.

However, some Overwatch 2 fans have claimed this new incarnation of On Fire is a bit too easy to earn and wondered if the system is just buggy.

Overwatch 2 players think new On Fire system is too generous

A post on the Overwatch 2 subreddit asked the community if “being On Fire is much easier” in the sequel compared to its incarnation in the original game.

The OP explained, “I’ve noticed literally everyone and anyone can be On Fire without doing anything. In [Overwatch 1] you actually had to work to get it and now? I’d do nothing and get it.”

Other players echoed this same sentiment in the comments and said that the current system to earn the status seems a bit too generous. “Yeah I don’t think you should get on fire for killing someone on fire. It’s too much.”

Another player added they think it should even be lessened for pushing the objective. “You also gain too much just from pushing the payload… Not an enemy in sight and I suddenly catch fire just by sitting on my lil truck.” While they noted contesting an objective should contribute, simply pushing the objective shouldn’t be able to earn the status right away.

Some fans also pushed back against the new “stealing” mechanic introduced in Overwatch 2, which allows players who kill an On Fire enemy to immediately earn the effect.

“I think the issue is that not as much fire is leaving the game because of the new ‘fire stealing’ mechanics, and they’ve also increased the amount of fire generated in general,” guessed another player.

Considering the On Fire status just got reintroduced, Blizzard may adjust its parameters sometime soon. As it stands right now, though, it’s clear some players think it’s a bit too much.