Overwatch 2’s mid-season 11 update was one of the most controversial in the game’s history for balance reasons, but a quality of life feature packed in has players very impressed.

While the balancing for OW2 has been widely panned this summer, resulting in emergency changes, the devs continue to add new features that sometimes get lost in the discussion.

The July 9 patch, for example, was hit with instant backlash for overbuffing tanks, but it included a new feature that players have come to love.

Under the patch notes’ hero updates, Blizzard revealed that “Enemy health bars now display when they are at their Low Health threshold.”

This means that it’s now much easier for players to secure frags, knowing that they can play more aggressively and be rewarded.

Blizzard It’s easier than ever to secure kills in OW2.

Users on social media were over the moon with this feature, calling it a “game-changer,” especially for solo queue where teams often lack communication.

“Might be the best addition of the mid-season patch. It’s something that after having it, it feels like it always should’ve been there,” one player praised.

“I’ve finished off quite a few low HP enemies as Winston that I wouldn’t have killed otherwise. Actually a big buff to dive in solo queue,” another chimed in.

“I think one of the major goals for this patch was getting people to stop shooting tanks. The devs probably saw the numbers that even when people were low people would continue shooting the tanks,” someone else hypothesized. “Now if someone is low, and you are still shooting the tank, you have no excuse that you just did not see the low HP target.”

In another thread, a player showed the feature in action as Tracer, noting how they were able to spot the enemy Sojourn’s low health and secure a kill en route to picking up a 5K.

The new feature is on by default, so players looking for any sort of edge might want to avoid turning it off so they can continue to take advantage of this quality-of-life improvement.

On the flip side, players who are low HP should be mindful that their OW2 opponents can see their health and may play more aggressively to eliminate them. As such, being more defensive at times could be quite optimal.