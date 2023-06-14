Overwatch 2’s returning On-Fire mechanic has an incredible new customizable feature

Blizzard has not only brought back the “On-Fire” mechanic with Overwatch 2 Season 5 but now allows players to customize the color of the feature to match their favorite hero.

The On-Fire mechanic was first introduced in the original Overwatch but was not brought back for Overwatch 2 until now with Season 5.

Much like in the original game, players who get a certain amount of kills, saves, heals off and more are granted On-Fire. Unlike the original Overwatch, players can now also steal opposing heroes On-Fire by killing them while it is active.

One burning question fans may have is how exactly they change the color of the fire to match their aesthetic or favorite hero.

How to change the color of your On-Fire in Overwatch 2

In order to change the appearance of the On-Fire mechanic on your player’s icon next to the health bar, players must change the custom UI color entirely. To do so, players will need to access the game’s “Options” menu, select accessibility, then Color Blindness.

On this menu, there is a Customize Color option that includes 13 colors to choose from. When changing the player’s personal UI color to change the On-Fire mechanic, they will need to select Group UI color in the menu, then select the color they want to change it to.

While most fans are excited about the mechanic being brought back to Overwatch 2, some are a little disappointed with the ability to “steal” an On-Fire from someone else.

Reddit

One Reddit user commented, “maybe unpopular opinion but i liked the old system more, the fact that you can steal it now makes the on fire status mean nothing, at least it was personal before and if u were on fire u build to it by playing well.”

Another user mentioned, “Does anyone feel like fire is way easier to get now too? Like I’ll be playing (not well if I’m honest) get one kill and I’m on fire already.”

It is worth noting that in order to change the color of the fire, players will also be changing the color of their entire UI. For those who are happy with their UI setup, there is no way currently to change just the color of the flames.