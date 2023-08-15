Overwatch 2 players question Illari’s hitbox as new Support appears smaller than Tracer

Overwatch 2 players are now questioning new Support Hero Illari’s hitboxes as her model appears smaller than the likes of Tracer and Kiriko, with her primary fire’s hitbox quite large.

With Season 6 of Overwatch 2 in full swing, players are discovering for themselves the plethora of new content in the game. From the unique Flashpoint game mode to the long-awaited PvE story missions, and of course the newest support hero, Illari, there’s plenty to see and do.

And as players discover Illari’s quirks, her reception has been mostly positive thus far, with players largely commenting on her DPS-esque kit and high skill ceiling.

However, with the compliments on one side comes criticisms on the other, as many players and streamers have bemoaned Illari’s overturned kit as ‘too powerful’. And few are now even questioning if her hitboxes are simply too big.

In a post on the Overwatch subreddit, a player questioned if Illari’s hitboxes are too small, with her primary fire’s hitbox quite large.

As pointed out by the poster, “I just can’t get over the fact that her character model is the smallest in the game by a significant margin.” In the post, they provided a screenshot of Illari next to baby D.Va which does show her actually appearing smaller.

Further giving an example of Illari next to Torbjorn, one of the smallest characters in the game, and Illari seems to almost be as small as him too.

Of course, it’s worth noting that visual size and actual invisible hitbox sizes do not correlate, especially in Overwatch, and at times certain heroes may have a bigger hitbox than their appearance lets on.

However, a character hitbox wasn’t the only thing the player criticized, as they also question why her primary fire’s hitbox was larger than most hitscan heroes.

Though a few players disagreed, arguing that her primary fire’s hitscan may have a pretty large hitbox, but is balanced by a 1.5x headshot multiplier rather than a usual 2x.

Another pointed out that currently Illari is still locked in Competitive and once she’s available there, we’d see her glaring problems made public in the higher ranks.