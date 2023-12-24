Overwatch 2 players demand immediate nerf to this Mauga ult combo

Overwatch 2 players have discovered a Mauga ultimate and Baptise immortality field combo, complaining that it is too strong and needs a fix ASAP.

Overwatch 2’s newest character, Mauga, has been the target of much criticism and controversy since his release.

Initially, the community was upset that the tank was locked behind the battlepass. Then, as these complaints ebbed away, players began to be fed up with Mauga’s dominance in ranked games, feeling the character was a “must-play” that was boring to play with or against.

Now players have discovered that combining the new character’s ultimate, Cage Fight, with Baptiste can make Mauga invincible and are demanding a fix.

Overwatch 2 players hate this Mauga and Baptiste combo

In what seems to be a daily occurrence, players complained about Mauga yet again, citing this new ultimate combination to be one of the developers’ worst oversights yet: “This way of using immortality field should be illegal.“

For many Overwatch 2 players, this was the first time they had seen the tech, and they all overwhelmingly felt that the combination of abilities was insane.

“Satan himself has brought us a new Mauga tech,” one joked. Others felt that Immortality Field unfairly synergized with Mauga compared to other characters. “I’m surprised that Barriers don’t break LOS for Lamp. Barriers break LOS for stuff like Ramattra’s ult and Brigitte’s inspire so IDK why lamp is different,” another player commented.

But for others, this new discovery had merely been added to a long list of ability combinations with Mauga that they felt were overpowered.

“Verses the 19-second ability of Lifeweaver pulling Mauga out so he can shoot you from outside? Seems fine to me.” One said. “I saw a mercy rez right outside the shield while all 5 enemies were stuck in the ult,” another player complained.

However, Blizzard has recognized player concerns regarding the new Overwatch 2 tank and has confirmed that there will be balance changes coming to the character in the next patch.