Overwatch 2 players worry Mauga is a “must-play” now

Overwatch 2 players are concerned that Mauga has become a necessary part of team comps after the latest round of buffs.

Blizzard is always tinkering with the balancing of their games, and that includes buffing characters to be more useful.

Mauga, Overwatch 2’s latest hero, is a character who has received some significant tweaks to their abilities in the most recent patch to the game on December 19th, 2023.

Because of this, many players are worried that Mauga is now going to be the game’s meta, becoming a “must-have” character for ranked games.

Overwatch 2 players are debating if Mauga has become a necessity in every match

When the patch notes for the update released, fans of Overwatch 2 took to social media to discuss the changes, specifically what it means for Mauga in the game.

One user asked the question on Reddit with a post titled: “Mauga must pick?” They go on to suggest that this change will cause Mauga to become a part of the game’s meta.

One user was quick to respond with a simple: “Yes, he’s a must pick…”

A lot of players are pointing to the character being given more armor, as well as a buff to his Berserker ability as to why he has become such a popular choice.

However, not every user was on board with this idea, with one user saying they had played for awhile and never encountered “… a single Magua who felt difficult to deal with.”

Another user didn’t completely disagree with the idea, but did say that they’re not sure he has been buffed enough to become a must-have character.

Updates for Overwatch 2 will always welcome discussions like this, as characters grow stronger, weaker, or just change.