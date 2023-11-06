Overwatch 2 players convinced Roadhog voice lines hint at new ability & PvE story event

As Overwatch 2 players prepare for the looming Roadhog rework, new voice lines could hint at the tank receiving an electric ability along with a possible story event.

The long-awaited Roadhog rework is still coming later on in Overwatch 2 Season 7 and while details are scarce right now, some newly-discovered voice lines may be pointing towards what his new ability will consist of.

Roadhog has been a troublesome Overwatch hero for ages now with the tank proving to be difficult to balance as a viable pick while keeping his dangerous one-shot hook combo from dominating the meta.

The tank’s upcoming rework could finally provide some changes needed to make Roadhog more fun to play as and against and players are convinced he’s getting an electric-based attack judging by new voice lines.

New Roadhog OW2 voice lines hint at electric ability

In a post on X/Twitter by user ‘catgrease,’ Roadhog has several new lines referencing “zapping” enemies – something players on Reddit believe are pointing to his new ability.

“Sounds almost like he’s getting some sort of taser type thing maybe. Maybe hook instead of pulling to you just electrocutes?” one suggested.

Others noted how there are other lines discussing reviving teammates such as Junkrat and Junker Queen, believing that the electricity could be tied to bringing PvE allies back from the dead.

“I think the electro stuff is the rework but the trap and revive and they got the queen all sound like a Roadhog event centered around the wasteland characters,” someone else remarked.

Another played chimed in, “This feels more related to a new mode featuring the junkers with Hog as an announcer.”

Hopefully, we won’t have long to wait until we get the full Roadhog rework details, but until then, the community is still super excited over the upcoming tank Mauga after playing him early following the BlizzCon reveal.