Overwatch 2 confirms new Roadhog ability and more tank rework details

The Overwatch 2 devs have confirmed a bunch of details about the upcoming Roadhog rework including a new ability and an unfortunate delay to the tank’s revamp.

Roadhog has been one of the most difficult tanks to balance since the original Overwatch with many players put off by his powerful one-shot potential and gigantic health pool.

Over the years, the devs have made numerous changes to the meaty tank by lowering his damage and making adjustments to his controversial hook ability, but the hero never seems to be in a balanced spot.

That could change later on in Season 7, however, as Blizzard has revealed new details about his rework and how they plan to balance his kit in the upcoming update.

Roadhog is getting a new ability in Overwatch 2

In a new blog post, Game Director Aaron Keller revealed that Roadhog is getting some last-minute tweaks to his rework and it will no longer release in the mid-season patch and will instead come out later in Season 7.

The reason for this seems to stem from some additional adjustments to his reworked primary fire and changes to the Take a Breather ability.

Blizzard Entertainment Roadhog’s rework is finally coming later in Season 7.

Additionally, the Director teased that the team is “adding an all-new ability” to Roadhog’s kit, but declined to comment further.

While Keller didn’t delve into what those specific changes will be, it’s interesting to note that he didn’t touch on Roadhog’s hook or Whole Hog ultimate, but the devs did indicate previously that the tank’s core abilities won’t be going anywhere.

It’s not clear what this new ability will be, but with Hog’s primary fire getting a big adjustment, it’s possible that it could be tied to his alternate fire.

In any case, we’ll have to see what the team has cooked up in a few weeks as we inch closer to the launch of the reworked Roadhog.

