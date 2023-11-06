Overwatch 2 players claim Mauga needs major tweaks as he’s getting “melted” already

After years of sitting in the background, Mauga is finally on his way to Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2’s Mauga has been in the hands of players over the weekend, and while they’re enjoying him, most agree he’s going to need some help to be viable.

The Overwatch 2 team surprised everyone at BlizzCon this weekend by not only announcing Mauga, but also allowing him to get into the hands of players. This was the first time a hero had been announced at BlizzCon, and was immediately available for everyone to play.

The Tank had been long speculated since 2019, but it took four years for him to make his debut in the game. Players have been eager to get their hands on the Talon-affiliated Samoan, and for the most part, he’s a lot of fun.

His abilities, weapons, and ultimate are frantic to play with, as he’s all about phases of ranged poke, before committing and doing devastating damage up close. However, with the game where it’s at right now, he’s definitely struggling and likely will need buffs when he reappears in Season 8.

Too much in Overwatch 2 counters Mauga right now

In a Reddit thread titled “Sad Mauga is gone but I’m hyped for his full release”, user Coppersrun shared a picture of them getting to level 12 hero progression with him. However, most seem to agree he’s going to need help when it comes to his release.

One support player said: “I seriously hope they take a look at his survivability; his hitbox is massive and he just gets absolutely melted.” They add, “I don’t mind being a babysitter and giving someone pocket heals when they go in, but this guy needs the whole daycare if he fights for longer than 5 seconds”.

One player added: “He’s super cool, but I’m hoping they change him just a little so he doesn’t melt 2 seconds into the fight”. Another said: “Looks promising need major tweaking.”

Mauga’s biggest issue right now is his damage mitigation feels too weak for a character his size. He is very easy to hit and gets killed by ranged, as well as high-damage characters like Bastion and Reaper. Perhaps most devastating though is Ana’s Biotic Grenade which turns off his ability to sustain at all. Hopefully, when he reappears, he will be stronger, and able to live out the fantasy of a big brawler tank.

