Overwatch 2 players baffled after Pride event banned in their countries

Overwatch 2’s Pride event content is missing for some players in countries where it should be allowed, leaving them absolutely perplexed.

Blizzard revealed the first Overwatch 2 Pride event back in May, showcasing a series of new player icons, banners, and other cosmetics, but not everyone has the content available to them.

Speaking with Dexerto, Senior Game Producer Brandy Stiles said that tech was in place to prevent the event from showing up in countries that “have laws that aren’t tolerant of LGBT content.”

However, players in several European countries haven’t received the Pride content and they’re completely confused as to why this is.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 Pride content is banned in some countries.

Overwatch 2 Pride content blocked in European countries

In posts across Reddit, Twitter, and the official Blizzard forums, Overwatch 2 fans expressed their concern that the Pride cosmetics were nowhere to be found.

“Anyone else not having access to the Overwatch 2 Pride event content? I’m confused,” wrote Romanian Twitch streamer ML7. “We don’t have any legislation against LGBTQ.”

He wasn’t the only one pondering why the content wasn’t available. Polar, a player from Poland, sparked a conversation on the Blizzard forums about the Pride event being banned for them.

“There is no reason for pride event stuff to be blocked in Poland, and yet it is,” they wrote. “I assume this is just a hiccup on the Overwatch dev team’s part. Please fix it. I want to see the rainbow Midtown.”

However, the thread ended up being locked without an official comment from the devs on why the event wasn’t available in the country.

Similar posts with users from other countries have also been locked or deleted from Reddit, though a compilation post was allowed on the Competitive Overwatch section.

Hopefully, this situation will be rectified soon or Blizzard releases a statement on why the countries are affected.