Overwatch 2 players can’t get enough of Wrecking Ball cosplay featuring real hamster

An Overwatch 2 fan has managed to bring some joy to the community in the form of a creative Wrecking Ball cosplay using their real-life hamster playing the part of Hammond.

There are probably many Overwatch 2 players who will tell you that the last few weeks haven’t been the most positive for fans. PvE prices are a real sore point at the moment, Lifeweaver continues to be one of the most maligned Heroes in the franchise’s history, and the OW2 World Cup is being hurt by its controversy.

So, it’s refreshing to see a small story bring such positivity in these harder times. Cosplay has been a big part of the OW community since the original game’s launch. On one end of the spectrum, we’ve witnessed an incredible cosplay duo who dressed up as Mercy and Ashe, but now we can see what a Wrecking Ball looks like in real life.

Overwatch 2 Wrecking Ball cosplay is “easily the cutest thing I’ve ever seen”

We can probably count on one hand how many times someone’s pet has featured in an Overwatch 2 cosplay attempt, but this is certainly on the list.

OW2 fan TheArcherFrog created a post entitled “Hammond Cosplay by my Hamster, Hamilton!” and shared with it a truly heart-warming photoshoot.

Featuring Hammond’s escape pod robot rig, the hamster looks right at home.

It didn’t take long for the compliments to pour in: “Damn, that’s adorable,” said one player, and another commented: “This is easily the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Players loved the hamster’s cosplay, but think that the community shouldn’t stop there. “We need a Winston cosplay with an actual gorilla” one user added.

The practicality of a Winston cosplay would have to be brought into question, but it proved to be a fun subject and post for OW2 players to enjoy nonetheless. Who knows, this could kickstart a trend of more OW2 cosplays – maybe even the new Support Hero in Overwatch 2 Season 6.