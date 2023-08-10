Overwatch 2 player progression: How to earn name cards and titles in new system

Overwatch 2 player progression has seen a big overhaul. Here’s everything you need to know and the rewards you can get.

Overwatch 2: Invasion is one of the biggest releases in the franchise’s history. Season 6 comes with the long-anticipated story missions, the new hero Illari, and a new game mode with two maps. There is also the promise of incoming Hero Mastery missions, meaning there’s more content here than in any other season so far.

With all that going on, it’s alright if you’ve forgotten that included alongside all this is an entire overhaul of the player and hero progression. This new system gives you plenty to strive for, be that increasing your proficiency at the game or even getting cosmetic rewards for excelling at a specific hero.

There’s plenty to get your head around, so if you want to know what all these medals on your career screen are now, or how to start earning name cards and player titles, let us help you out. Here’s everything you need to know about player progression in the game.

Overwatch 2 player progression: what’s changed?

The Player Progression update brings a whole new medal system based on Hero Levels and your proficiency with each hero and role. This is tracked with your performance both at the macro and granular level.

There’s now a new tab in your Career Profile called Progression where you can look at your hero mastery with all the heroes you play. You can then focus in on a hero and it tracks various aspects that suggest what you’re great at and what you could improve. For example, you get various medals for how many Dragonblade kills you get with Genji or players saved as Mercy.

You can also break this down by role, and see how you or your friends stack up in Tank, Damage, or Support. Past that, there are also medals for each mode, so if you’re a fiend in Capture the Flag, it’ll be showcased here too.

Player Progression rewards

So, why try to get great with a hero anyways? Well, the new overhaul also comes with rewards. If you really want to show off your one-trick-pony mastery of a hero, you can with new Name Cards and Player Titles.

Each character has six tiers of Name Cards you can unlock by playing games. To earn them, especially the top ones, you’ll need to show real mastery of a hero. Here’s how it breaks down:

Name Card Tier Hero Level Required 1 8 2 15 3 30 4 75 5 125 6 200

On top of this, there are also player titles tied to each hero in the game. Each name comes with three tiers: “Title”, Heroic “Title”, Epic “Title”. The name for each Character is as follows:

Hero Player Title Ana Bastet Ashe Outlaw Baptiste Renegade Bastion War Machine Brigitte Squire Cassidy Gunslinger Doomfist Mastermind D.Va MEKA Ace Echo Reflection Genji Cyberninja Hanzo Archer Ishari Inti Warrior Junker Queen Queen Junkrat Rat Kiriko Yokai Lifeweaver Naturalist Lucio DJ Mei Climatologist Mercy Valkyrie Moira Geneticsist Orisa Hero of Numbani Pharah Justicar Ramattra Ravager Reaper Wraith Reinhardt Crusader Roadhog Hog Sigma Astrophysicist Sojurn Tactician Soldier 76 Vigilante Sombra Hacker Symmetra Architect Torbjorn Engineer Tracer Time Jumper Widowmaker Spider Winston Scientist Wrecking Ball Champion Zarya Particle Gunner Zenyatta Monk

We don’t currently know the parameters for how to get each of these titles, but when we find out, we will update here as soon as possible.

Can you increase your hero level by playing PvE modes?

You can indeed level up characters while playing them in PvE content… though you should only look at this as supplemental. Many of the hero medals are not progressible here. This is to prevent you from going in and farming enemies in order to speed your way through the progress track. This is obviously only available to heroes you can play in the Invasion missions too.