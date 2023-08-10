Overwatch 2 on Steam “opens the Valve” for potential crossovers, devs tease

Overwatch 2 developers are more than eager to get new Valve collaborations off the ground following the hero shooter’s debut on Steam, teasing they’ve “opened the valve” for future crossovers.

With Overwatch 2: Invasion now in focus, devs at Blizzard have made history with the Season 6 launch. For the first time, the juggernaut studio has made one of its biggest titles playable on PC outside of its own Battle.net launcher.

Players on Steam now have access to the mega-popular hero shooter and with the floodgates open, Blizzard has already teased it’s just the first of many titles set to be ported over.

With the relationship now forged as Blizzard and Valve support one another moving forward, lead Overwatch 2 devs have implied in-game crossovers are certainly on the table as well.

Valve Overwatch 2 on Steam has “opened the Valve” for potential crossovers down the line.

Overwatch 2 devs tease Valve crossovers

From the One-Punch Man collaboration earlier this year came a wave of speculation on what could be next. Dragon Ball Z and Naruto are already high on Blizzard’s wishlist, but now with Steam in the picture, a library of iconic Valve titles could be a real possibility.

“You can see we’ve done more and more IP collabs with the game. We’ve kind of opened the Valve…” Art Director Dion Rogers teased with the best dad joke of the year when we raised the topic in a recent interview.

“Our main focus right now is just, get the game out on Steam,” Executive Producer Jared Neuss chimed in. “Bring in a bunch of new players who are excited to check it out, then from there… we have a bunch of cool ideas we would like to explore, but nothing to announce.”

So while nothing concrete is ready to be unveiled just yet, it appears Blizzard has already been toying with some ideas now that Overwatch 2 is available on Valve’s platform. Exactly when we might see these crossovers come to life, and what form they might take, remains a mystery, though it seems all but inevitable a collaboration will happen at some stage.

Valve Who’s to say what Valve titles might make their way to Overwatch 2, in some shape or form, now that it’s on the table.

“Generally, I’ve always wanted a game on Steam,” Rogers continued. “It’s just such a cool platform. It’s exciting to see what we will do with Steam, but it is definitely something we’ll explore more, what IPs make sense to share with the Overwatch universe.”

From the obvious pick of Team Fortress 2 to the likes of Portal and Left 4 Dead, there’s plenty of opportunity to see Valve properties emerge in Overwatch 2, to some degree. Be it hero skins, weapon charms, or any cosmetic item in between, rest assured the devs want to see it happen just as much as the fans.