Sojourn players annihilate Overwatch 2 with 70 kill games thanks to Mercy pocket

Overwatch 2 players are desperate for Sojourn nerfs after seeing insane scorecards with people playing her getting over 50 kills per game.

Scoreboards in Overwatch 2 are giving players more ways than ever to see who is dominating their ranked games and it turns out that Sojourn has grown incredibly powerful with a Mercy pocket.

Despite being nerfed a bit since her dominance early in Overwatch 2’s lifespan, players have learned that having a Mercy damage boost Sojourn completely negates the changes Blizzard made to her.

As such, ranked has been taken over by one-shot heroes ranging from Roadhog, Widowmaker, and Sojourn completely tearing up the ranked ladder and players have had enough.

Blizzard Entertainment Sojourn is a lethal threat with a Mercy pocket.

Overwatch 2 players plead for Sojourn nerfs

Speaking in a recent YouTube video, Twitch streamer Flats revealed that a fan actually sent him a scoreboard where a Sojourn player in their match had over 100 kills in one game.

“I saw the screenshot and I looked at it and said, ‘that’s cursed,’” the tank main recalled.

While Dexerto has been unable to find the screenshot in question, there are many sightings of Sojourn players securing over 50 eliminations thanks to their Mercy pocket and some people even think the support hero adjusted if need be.

(segment begins at 3:15)

“This was a mixed Diamond 1 / Masters lobby and our Sojourn went 71-5 with a permanent Mercy pocket,” a player explained on Twitter with a screenshot of the scoreboard. “Anyone who thinks this is ONLY a GM/Top500 experience is kidding themselves.”

Elsewhere, users shared their own experiences even playing Sojourn and annihilating enemy teams with their Mercy pocket.

“Sojourn and Mercy should be illegal,” one joked while posting a highlight where they took out a whole enemy squad.

Those hoping for nerfs may be in luck, however. In a recent interview, Game Director Aaron Keller remarked how the team was “wrestling with” problems that arise when a hero is too strong.

“One of the things we’ve been talking about internally is…what happens when heroes that have mechanics that can be frustrating, or stifling to play against, become really powerful?” he pondered.

We’ll have to see what the devs decide to do and if making adjustments to not just Sojourn, but Mercy as well, end up being on the table as we head into Season 3.