Overwatch 2: Invasion shows mysterious new support hero

Blizzard has released an Overwatch 2: Invasion trailer that teases at what players can expect from the new support hero coming to the game in August 2023.

Though a support hero was just released for Overwatch 2 with Lifeweaver, another support hero is on the horizon. Figuratively and literally.

As if it was on purpose, the small snippet of the hero is almost blurry due to the glare of the sun behind them. Though we are certain at this point it will be a support hero, we have no clue what their abilities might be or even what they fully look like.

New support hero in Overwatch 2: Invasion appears to have a cape

From the tiny amount of video players got of the new support hero in the trailer, it appears they are wearing a cape and holding a fairly large weapon. It is quite difficult to see, but it looks as though the weapon could be a huge sword or a very large gun.

Fans of the franchise knew a new support hero was coming in Season 6 according to Overwatch 2’s roadmap, but we were never given a glimpse at what or who this hero might be until now.

The update, Overwatch 2: Invasion sports new PvP game modes, new skins to collect, and even PvE story missions for the very first time in Overwatch 2. While all of this is exciting, it appears players are much more worried about what this new hero could bring to the table later this year.

They also appear to be wearing a flowery crown of some kind, which, if players put all of the pieces together, we might gain a better idea of what is to come for the mysterious hero in the sunshine.

Until more information is released, it appears fans will need to stay on their toes and wait for the hero to finally make their debut. Check out the rest of Dexerto’s Overwatch 2 coverage for more information on the new support hero as it comes, as well as all the latest updates for the game.