Overwatch 2 Director lines up two DPS hero reworks on the way

Overwatch 2’s Director has revealed that two other DPS heroes are getting a rework after the release of Wrecking Ball’s in Season 10.

Reworks have become increasingly frequent from Blizzard as Team 4 aims to bring some of Overwatch 2’s oldest heroes into the modern era.

We’ve already known that Wrecking Ball is getting a rework in Season 10, however, Overwatch’s Director Aaron Keller revealed that two more reworks are coming soon after for the DPS role.

In an interview with Overwatch streamer Flats, Keller was asked about future reworks and if there’s any heroes that the team are looking at.

Relevant clip starts at 49:03

He first mentioned Wrecking Ball before teasing that the team is looking at two DPS heroes for future rework releases as well.

“We are looking at two DPS heroes right now, I don’t want to give their names, you know, cause it’s not imminent when these changes would come,” Keller said, hiding the names of the heroes.

“When they’re ready, they’ll come. Hopefully, it’s sooner rather than later, and I think for at least one of them he’s pretty close.”

Although it’s unknown who the two DPS heroes are, Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson has revealed in the past that the team was looking at Reaper for a rework and talked about the troubles they faced reworking one of Overwatch’s oldest heroes.

Despite revealing the news, Dawson never did mention when Reaper’s rework would come out, so players will have to wait and see.