Overwatch 2 developers want Twitch chat to help build a map in-game

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

The Overwatch 2 developers are calling on the community to help them build a map in real-time. As part of the “Twitch Makes Overwatch” event, top devs are using suggestions from Twitch chat to build the ultimate battleground.

Ever since the release of Overwatch 2, Blizzard has been making a more active effort to add content to the game. Be it through patch updates, new heroes, or even brand new maps, the team behind the game have been putting more active efforts improving the game based on player feedback.

In fact, for the first time ever, Overwatch 2 developers are giving players a chance to participate in the creation of a new map — kind of.

Article continues after ad

“Join us on Wednesday December 21 at 5PM PT for our ‘Twitch Makes Overwatch’ livestream,” the post states.

During the stream, Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller and Art Director Dion Rogers will “create a map in real-time collaboration with chat!” They haven’t stated anything else regarding this, so it’s difficult to tell what the exact process will be like.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Aaron Keller shared his excitement for the event on his own Twitter account.

“We’re hoping to use your input to design and build a map, in our editor, and to just have fun. Who knows? Maybe it’s something we’ll be able to play together in the future!” the developer teased, alluding to the potential addition of the map into the game.

Article continues after ad

It’ll be a fascinating look into the Overwatch 2 engine and just how Blizzard makes the game tick.

Many of the players are loving this collaborate idea, with some users are already thinking of some fun ideas. Which ones will prevail on the day? You’ll have to tune in to find out.