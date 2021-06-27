Overwatch 2 devs give disappointing update for Nintendo Switch version

Blizzard developers have provided some fresh info on Overwatch 2 in a new Reddit AMA, and while the sequel will definitely be coming out with a version for Switch, it might not have all the bells and whistles other platforms do.

Fans are patiently waiting for Overwatch 2 to come out, whenever that will be, but in the meantime Blizzard devs held a June 27 AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit to give players as much info as they could on the upcoming sequel.

One of the questions that came up was if Overwatch 2 will even be on Switch, and if so, how the new game will perform on Nintendo’s handheld system.

According to devs there’s good news, and some disappointing news. The good news is that Overwatch 2 will definitely be coming to Switch, but the disappointing news is that it might not have all the features on day one that other platforms will.

After one Reddit user said they were concerned that the graphical upgrades coming to Overwatch 2 might not be possible on the Switch, Overwatch technical director John Lafleur explained porting the game to the platform required some “compromise.”

“As hardware has advanced since the launch of Overwatch, we are extending the OW2 engine with more high-end features,” Lafleur explained. “However, we’re also working hard to make sure all of our platforms get the best experience, even in PvE. Switch is a little more challenging than some, and we’ll have to make some compromises there.”

So, what do they mean by “compromises?” Well, some of Overwatch 2’s “higher end visual enhancements” might not be there from day one on the Switch. Whether this means ability effects, character skins, or the adaptive weather we’ve been promised, it does seem that Overwatch 2 on the Switch might be more of an “Overwatch 2 Lite” — at least to begin with.

“For that reason [compromises], some of the higher end visual enhancements might not be visible, there,” the dev continued. “We’ll focus on making sure all of the gameplay-related features get in, first, and then accentuate with additional features as much as possible.”

So while Switch fans might be patiently waiting alongside the rest of us for Overwatch 2, they might want to try the sequel on another platform if possible at release, just to ensure they get the full, new experience along with everyone else.