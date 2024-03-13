Overwatch 2 devs explain why players are “losing SR” after winning matches

The Overwatch 2 devs have finally responded to concerns about players who have been losing rank despite winning their matches.

Overwatch 2 Season 9 completely rebalanced the game with major changes to HP, projectile sizes, a new DPS passive, and a revamped Competitive mode.

In addition to adding a new rank above GM dubbed Champion, the updated Competitive system also reintroduced Overwatch 1-style SR progress to show how close players are to ranking up in the form of a meter.

Unfortunately, some players have noticed that they lose rank even after winning matches – something the devs addressed in an official forum post.

Overwatch 2 team responds to players losing SR for winning

On the official Blizzard forums, the “known issues” page shows a number of bugs the devs are working on fixing and that includes the SR issue.

Of note, there are a couple of problems the devs have included that reveal why players appear to be losing SR after wins.

“We are investigating an issue where the meter will populate incorrectly when a player wins a demotion match. (A demotion match is when a player would be dropped a skill division or tier if they lost that match),” one states.

Another bug is listed as: “We are investigating an issue where players who leave the game lobby before seeing their progressive update from a lost game may see their rank progress percentage visually decrease on their next win, resulting in the change being the net culmination of both matches.”

Blizzard The devs have addressed OW2’s rank issue.

Basically, players aren’t actually losing SR for winning and it’s just a visual issue associated with leaving a game before the progress screen pops up. In order to fix this, you’ll just need to stay until the update appears or just wait for the devs to patch it in the future.

There’s no word on when a patch to the SR issue will roll out, but with the mid-season patch released just this week, hopefully we get some fixes before the start of Season 10.