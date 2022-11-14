Overwatch 2 devs confirm new support hero and release date after Ramattra

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

The Overwatch 2 developers have confirmed that the next hero to join the roster after Ramattra will be a support.

Ramattra, the highly-anticipated tank hero will join the roster when Season 2 begins on December 6, but Blizzard is already teasing the next support to be released after him.

Speaking at a meet-and-greet in South Korea, Overwatch 2 Commercial Lead Jon Spector and General Manager Walter Kong were asked about the game and upcoming heroes.

According to a report by Inven, fans of the support role will be in luck as they will be getting a new hero next before DPS or another tank.

Blizzard Who will be the next hero after Ramattra?

New Overwatch 2 support announced

When asked about the next hero after Ramattra and their development, Spector explained that it takes quite a bit of time to get a new hero ready for release.

“Hero development takes a long time. You have to come up with ideas from the beginning of development to the end. It starts with figuring out a concept that players can enjoy,” he said.

According to Spector, the devs have a plan in place to release heroes accordingly to improve each role and noted that a support will indeed be next.

“We expect the next hero to be a stronger support hero,” he said via Google Translate.

As for the hero’s release, we already know that maps and heroes will be alternating after Season 2 with Season 3 not having a new hero.

Each Overwatch 2 season lasts nine weeks, which means that the new hero will be expected when Season 4 begins in April 2023.

So far, we have no idea on who this upcoming support will be, but expect the speculation to mount once we get closer to that date. The devs have also indicated that they want more supports similar to Mercy, so that could be something to keep in mind.

Until then, however, fans can look forward to checking out Ramattra, plus new maps for Season 2 and Season 3 in the weeks ahead.