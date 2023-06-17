Overwatch 2 community divided on whether Cassidy should get his flashbang back

Months later, Overwatch 2 players continue to debate the effectiveness and power of outlaw Cassidy, and whether his signature flashbang should make a return in the game.

Overwatch developer Blizzard made a significant change to Cassidy for Overwatch 2. Rather than him having a flashbang that could cancel out ultimates, the cowboy now possesses a magnetic grenade that can be even more difficult to handle.

The change itself did not go over too well when Overwatch 2 eventually released, and the recent changes to his grenade haven’t gone over well, either.

Several Overwatch 2 players have commented that it’s time for Cassidy’s abilities to get a change, but whether or not that change should be a full revert to his old Overwatch 1 flashbang is a hotly debated topic.

Conflict regarding Cassidy in Overwatch 2 continues

On Reddit, a viral post went live on the platform this week, and it had to do with the cowboy named Cassidy. User Relevant-Ninja604 argued that Blizzard should give Cassidy the flashbang back and remove the character’s magnetic grenade.

While the original poster did argue that both are essentially the same thing, the point of issue stems from opponents needing to “waddle around like a baby” to defeat Cassidy without any movement abilities.

Many players agreed with the sentiment. Several noted that Cassidy is a slow-moving target, but its grenade and vast range makes it incredibly difficult to take out the Blackwatch outlaw.

Another user took issue with the fact that Cassidy, a cowboy, has a grenade in the first place. The individual stated, “Just remove the grenade all together and make a new ability. He’s supposed to be a cowboy anyway, how does a flashbang or magnetic grenade make any sense with his character?”

This does not mark the first time that Overwatch 2 players have voiced concern over Cassidy’s new weaponry in the title.

In December 2022, Overwatch players expressed disdain over Cassidy’s magnetic grenade, highlighting its power and that it’s simply “not fun to play nor play against” with it in Overwatch 2. It’s yet to be seen whether the live-service game has any intentions of rolling out changes to Cassidy any time soon.