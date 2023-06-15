Overwatch 2 adds special custom crosshair setting in stealthy update

Overwatch 2 has added in more special crosshair customization settings in a sneaky update alongside the launch of Season 5.

Overwatch 2 just entered its 5th Season. Bringing a whole new battle pass, player-created game mode, balance changes, and more to the game. Alongside the new season, we’re also able to look forward to the return of the beloved Summer Games in 2023, this time with Winston’s new Beach Volleyball game mode.

Not only are we receiving Winston’s Beach Volleyball, but on July 25, Overwatch 2 will be swarmed with barrels, lamp posts, and props galore. Blizzard will be introducing their take on the Prop Hunt format.

Article continues after ad

However, outside of all the new content that was announced with the launch of Season 5, was a fantastic quality-of-life buff for players. Keen-eyed Overwatch 2 players noticed that a few new crosshair settings had cropped up in the menus, allowing for even further customization.

Reddit user samiswelsh noticed that a few new settings were added to the custom crosshair editor. Sam was greeted with the new Outline Thickness and Outline Shift sliders. These new settings are great news for players looking to further customize their experience.

Article continues after ad

Alongside the two new settings, Sam also noticed that decimal points were introduced into the other settings. This means that players can fine-tune their crosshair to the decimal point, allowing for even further precision.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What was even stranger about this update was the fact there was no mention of it on social media.

“I’ve tried Googling to see if it’s old news that I missed but can’t find anything. Nothing in the patch notes, haven’t seen any posts here or on Twitter. Please tell me if I’m going insane & just happened to overlook this,” the post reads.

Article continues after ad

According to some of the comments, however, some of these settings may not be working as intended. This could imply that these changes may have been shipped a little too early.

Despite the settings being a little wonky and not quite working in-game, it’s a sign of Blizzard giving players further crosshair customization options, especially for those who play competitively.