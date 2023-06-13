Overwatch 2 is adding a Prop Hunt game mode in the new Questwatch event

Overwatch 2 is adding a Prop Hunt game mode are part of the new Questwatch event, named Mischief and Magic, as the devs usher in more casual game modes.

It seems no FPS game with easily moddable files, or a workshop mode where players can make custom maps, is ever truly complete without a Prop Hunt game mode. From Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare to CSGO, Prop Hunt will always be a fun game mode to mess around with friends in.

Overwatch has unofficially had Prop Hunt for a while, with many Workshop map creators attempting to bring it into the game. However, since it is limited to the restraints of the Workshop, they were never the most polished maps.

However, in the recent wave of the devs bringing in more casual game modes, they have now locked in an official Prop Hunt game mode for Season 5.

Revealed in the Season 5 trailer, we now know what Mischief and Magic is about, which was initially teased in the Season 5 roadmap. And it turns out to be the dev’s take on Prop Hunt.

In the announcement post for Season 5, the devs explained the short premise of the mode. There are “Royal Guards” who are seeking out a band of “Rogues” that are hiding as everyday objects. Which is in line with Season 5’s theme of fantasy.

And their take on Prop Hunt is further modified for Overwatch, as instead of a smaller number of hunters and a larger number of props, it is turned into a 5v5 elimination game mode. Your goal as a hunter, is obviously to track down all the imposter objects. While your goal as a prop is to blend in with the environment and keep yourself hidden.

In the trailer, they show Genji as the guards, and Kiriko as the thieves, both donning their Battle Pass skins. Additionally, players can earn the Spiritwarder Ana skin for free by completing challenges during the event.

The Prop Hunt game mode in Overwatch 2 will be available to play for a limited time, starting on July 25.