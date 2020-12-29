 Ingenious ideas to fix flawed Overwatch priority pass system - Dexerto
Ingenious ideas to fix flawed Overwatch priority pass system

Published: 29/Dec/2020 23:49

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch’s new Priority Pass system hasn’t really worked out as anyone intended, but players have plenty of ideas for how to improve the new feature.

When Priority Pass was first announced by Blizzard, it seemed like a good idea to decrease queue times for DPS which are the longest in the game.

Instead, when it came out, it actually led to an increase in queue times, since everyone and their grandma was using the passes at what seemed like the same time, causing wait times to spike.

Long queue times for DPS are pretty standard in Overwatch, even with Priority Passes.

Basically, it takes about 2-3 hours of playtime to rack up the maximum of 40 passes, give or take. Once you have them, they don’t expire either, so you can queue up for quicker DPS times anytime you feel like it.

This might seem convenient, but having no expiration date, along with the high cap on the number of passes you can have and how easy they are to obtain, could all contribute to the problems the system is facing.

One Reddit user named ExtraterritorialFrog came up with three suggestions that seem like they might work focused on each of these areas — namely reducing the maximum amount of passes, lowering the reward per match, and having them decay after a week similar to high-level Competitive rankings.

Players at different Skill Ratings report various amounts of success with the system, and Blizzard has promised to keep making changes to get things right, which could even include some of the ones listed here.

Even though Blizzard and even Jeff himself have said they’re working on fixes for the problems that immediately arose as the Priority Pass came out, there’s still no telling exactly when they’ll happen, not mention what exactly they’re going to try and “fix.”

We would wager that they’re definitely taking a look at all of the suggestions above though, and then some. The Priority Pass system isn’t a terrible one, but it’s clear it still needs a little bit of work to get it working as intended.

New Pokemon "leak" claims Diamond & Pearl remake will be announced very soon

Published: 29/Dec/2020 23:06

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Diamond & Pearl Pokemon Dialga and Palkia over space galaxy background.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company / Pixabay

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

A Pokemon leaker claims that a Diamond & Pearl Remake will be announced at the end of December. The rumor also alleges the title will use Sword & Shield’s engine and will feature Gen 8 mechanics.

Despite releasing in 2004, Pokemon fans have been desperately hoping for a remake of Diamond & Pearl. According to a new rumor, players may soon get their wish.

A leak that has surfaced online claims that Game Freak is gearing up to announce the RPG series’ next title during their New Years Eve Space Sunrise Live event on December 31.

Promotion for Pokemon 2021 Space Sunrise live event.
Twitter: @Pokemon_cojp
Will The Pokemon Company announce something big during its New Year's Eve live event?

Will Pokemon announce Diamond & Pearl remake soon?

In November, The Pokemon Company announced it was partnering up with the International Space Station for a livestream to showcase 2021’s first sunrise on December 31. A new rumor claims the galactic event will also be used to announce a Diamond & Pearl remake set to release next November.

The “leak” surfaced on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit on December 28 and contains a whole host of supposed details for the upcoming title. Interestingly, the leaker alleges that the remake will use Sword & Shield’s engine and incorporate its Dynamax mechanic, while continuing to ditch Mega Evolutions and Z-Moves.

The post goes on to further state that the Sinnoh region remake will get new region forms such as a “A Grass/Fire Cacturne with a new evo, and a Ice Furret [that] looks like a freaking scarf.” Lastly, the rumor states the reveal video will show Arceus getting an epic Gigantamax form.

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes will be announced at the "Space Sunrise Live" event this Thursday from GamingLeaksAndRumours

Rumors have actually been swirling about the New Year’s Eve event since it was announced back in November. Serebii’s Joe Merrick warned fans to not read too much into the livestream. “Please don’t take this as some sort of bizarre hint for a game. Already seen some comments like that,” he tweeted.

It should be of said to, of course, take this all with a major grain of salt. This isn’t the first time a new “leak” has claimed a Diamond & Pearl Remake is “just around the corner.” However, some Trainers reacting to the rumor were buying it based off the description. “Sounds so lame it must be true,” one user sarcastically wrote.

As far as to whether Game Freak will use the Galactic live event to tease the Gen IV remake, we will just have to tune in and see. However if the disappointing Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 20th anniversary reveal is anything to go off of, fans should probably keep their expectations in check.