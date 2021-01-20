 New Overwatch custom game lets Doomfist live his parkour dreams - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

New Overwatch custom game lets Doomfist live his parkour dreams

Published: 20/Jan/2021 17:35

by Lauren Bergin
Doomfist in front of the Blizzard World sign
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Doomfist

One of the features that makes Overwatch such a fun game are the countless number of custom modes created by the title’s players. This mode, nicknamed ‘Doom Parkour’ lets you dart around Blizzard World as Doomfist and live your wall running fantasy. 

There are a lot of things to love about Overwatch. The characters, the lore and the global locations each have their own respective charm, but one of the things fans love the most is the custom game mode.

This allows players to create (within reason) their own awesome game modes either based on pure imagination or, in some cases, other games. We’ve seen Genji become a challenger in Smash Bros, and the iconic Among Us transformed in true Overwatch style.

A new game has surfaced though, and it lets Doomfist mains live our their parkour fantasy or, alternatively, have a go of playing the floor is lava in Blizzard World.

Blizzard Entertainment
Doomfist is a love him/hate him style character, but this custom game looks awesome!

Doom Parkour sounds pretty fun

A recent mode created by u/wishp0ds rewards fans for making sure that movements are quick and snappy.

Not only does it pose a huge challenge for Doomfist mains because it’s a pretty difficult task in itself, but it’s a great way for DPS players to practice the infamous Nigerian villain. It helps you train your rollouts and gives you a great excuse to work out some awesome combos.

Also, if you look past the technicalities it’s just a lot of fun to zoom around the map and flex on your friends at how quick your times are and how cool your mix of abilities is.

Doom Parkour PB 16.02 Blizzard World! Code: 29Y0P from r/Overwatch

For fans that fancy a go at this little challenge, the code is 29Y0P. Not only is it a pretty fun game to try out solo, playing with friends and other players is a pretty fun option too. After all, Doomfist plays are always about the flex right, so draft in your mates and give it a go!

Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 challenges

Published: 20/Jan/2021 17:07

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 8 Challenges
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 8 challenges are here, and we’ve got all the information you need to complete them all in no time, with some handy tips along the way.

We’re now halfway through Season 5 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite, and the weekly challenges just keep on coming to help players earn that all-important XP to level up their Battle Pass.

The introduction of Predator to the island may be taking everyone’s attention right now, but you’ll still want to make time for the Week 8 challenges as they’ll need to be completed by Thursday, January 28.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5
Epic Games
Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 brings fresh challenges to the mix.

This week features a farming theme, as three of the challenges will require players to visit either a Farm or a Farmers Market on the map. Aside from those, there are some more standard quests like dealing Pistol damage and collecting Gold Bars.

Without further ado, here are the seven Epic quests you’ll need to complete this week, as well as the single Legendary quest that’ll earn you a significant chunk of XP.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 Quests

  • Destroy apple and tomato produce boxes at The Orchard Farmers Market (3)
  • Drive a car through the corn field at Steel Farm (1)
  • Deliver a truck to Sunflower’s Farm (1)
  • Pistol Damage (250)
  • Collect Gold Bars (500)
  • Blow up a gas pump (1)
  • Distance traveled Gliding (3,500)

Let’s start with the basic ones: You’ll gain Gliding distance every time you play a match and jump from the Battle Bus. Similarly, you’ll collect Gold Bars in everyday play, but you can speed this one along by searching tills, safes, and destroying washing machines.

Fortnite gold bars
Epic Games
There’s new Quests, Bounties and other things for Tfue to explore.

Pistol damage is easy, as you’ll simply need to find a Pistol (they’re very common) and shoot other players. You may find it easier to go after IO Guards, as their aim isn’t great, and remember that using a rarer Pistol will deal more damage.

Blowing up a gas pump should be as simple as visiting a gas station and shooting one of the gas pumps out the front until they explode. We’ll have guides for the Farm challenges when they go live, so be sure to check back then.

As always, completing each of these challenges will bag you a sweet 20,000 XP, meaning there’s a total of 140,000 XP to be earned. And that’s not even including this week’s Legendary quest.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 Legendary Quest

  • Eat Fish (10/20/30/40/50)

To complete the Week 8 Legendary quest, you’ll need to eat fish. You can do this by fishing with a Rod or Harpoon Gun, or by using explosives such as Grenades or a Motorboat’s missiles to blow them up.

Simple, right? Well, there are multiple tiers to this challenge, and if you want to complete them all and get yourself a whopping 55,500 XP you’ll need to eat a grand total of 50 fish.

Epic Games
You’ll need to get fishing if you want to complete the Week 8 Legendary quest.

While finding 50 fish might take you a while, it should be a lot easier to complete than last week’s Legendary challenge, which had some players calling for “trash” vehicle challenges to be removed from the game.

Remember, you’ll have until Thursday, January 28, 2021, to complete all of these weekly challenges before they disappear when Week 9 rolls around.