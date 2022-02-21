 Neat Overwatch idea makes Echo transform into heroes rather than copying them - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Neat Overwatch idea makes Echo transform into heroes rather than copying them

Published: 21/Feb/2022 1:00

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

What would it be like if Echo transformed into heroes instead of simply copying them? One artist and Overwatch fan decided to find out — and the results are pretty impressive.

Echo is still technically the newest Overwatch hero, even though it’s been almost two years since she was released.

Her ultimate is unlike any other in the game, as it allows her to copy any hero on the enemy team, along with their abilities.

She literally turns into a double of the hero, but new fan art imagines if this duplication was more of a transformation instead.

What if Echo transformed instead of copied?

Dana Pull/Artstation
Artist Dana Pull imagined what it would look like if Echo’s ultimate worked slightly differently.

The concept comes from artist Dana Pull on Artstation, and quickly rose to the top of the Overwatch subreddit after being posted there on February 20.

Advertisement

Instead of just becoming a hologram of each hero, here she assumes their shape but keeps her own “Echoness” instead.

Whether or not it would actually be possible in Overwatch’s engine, we can’t say, but the idea is very cool.

Not only would it make her feel a bit more like an individual hero, but it would also be like a hidden, easter egg skin for every other hero as well.

If you’re still not convinced, just take a look at Echo Hog and tell us you wouldn’t want to run around like that at least once.

Advertisement

Dana Pull/Artstation
Echo Hog might be the greatest Overwatch skin idea we’ve seen in months.

It might not be the Overwatch 2 news we’ve all been patiently waiting for, but this art is a nice distraction from the seemingly endless wait updates on the sequel has become.

Advertisement
Advertisement