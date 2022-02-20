Overwatch 2 trends as fans frustrated with Blizzard’s silence despite promises

Overwatch fans are fed up with the lack of updates regarding the sequel, so much so that “Overwatch 2” was trending on Twitter without any new details.

Players and fans have been waiting for Overwatch 2 since the sequel was announced at BlizzCon 2019. Despite promises by devs to share more details about the game, we haven’t seen anything new at all in 2022.

Other than a number of unconfirmed and outright false leaks, the lack of any communication has many fans fed up.

Blizzard “ignored pleas for a crumb of news” on Overwatch 2

Remember a while ago when Blizzard said they were gonna communicate about Overwatch 2 news every month and then they stopped trying after like 2 months? Then they released the smallest event, told news to only content creators under NDA and ignored the pleas for a crumb of news pic.twitter.com/35KlLHyaKR — NateFigsYT 🚮 (@NateFigs) February 20, 2022

A lot of the complaints stem from the fact that Blizzard devs said they were going to communicate more on Overwatch 2 in 2022, and simply haven’t followed through.

Of course, things haven’t exactly gone swimmingly for Activision-Blizzard over the last year, with most of the focus around the company being on ongoing lawsuits and being bought by Microsoft instead of games.

Still though, the lack of any kind of news at all is clearly rubbing the remaining Overwatch community the wrong way.

Overwatch 2 started trending over the weekend, while Reaper’s new mini event was announced. Players are fed up that Blizzard is apparently stuck on the same drip-feed of content we’ve had for the last few years.

It's cool and all, but shouldn't you guys be giving info about Overwatch 2 now? We were promised "news soon" three weeks ago. https://t.co/lqLnI1hgDD — Grom (@Gromnax) February 20, 2022

“Overwatch 2 beta dropping 18th Feb!! Trust me bro! Everything will be fixed!!” – NDA leaker. pic.twitter.com/Hlix3JOWJr — PHΛЯΛӨH (@PH7RAOH) February 19, 2022

Apex Legends: Provides content

Overwatch: Provides NDA’s pic.twitter.com/MMwGG75dyh — Anonymous Overwatch (@anonymousOW) February 19, 2022

Things aren’t going much better over on the official Overwatch forums, where it seems every other post is either inquiring about Overwatch 2, or blasting devs for not following through on their promise for info, just like on Twitter.

As we approach three years since the announcement of Overwatch 2, you’d be forgiven for wondering if the game is ever coming out at all. Fans are obviously fed up, and it’s all on Blizzard to give them some sort of shred of information like promised.