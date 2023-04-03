Lifeweaver confirmed as Overwatch 2’s new Support hero

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Lifeweaver will be Overwatch 2’s next support hero to launch with the start of Season 4.

On April 3, the official Overwatch Twitter account posted a photo confirming hat Lifeweaver will be the new hero coming to the game in Season 4 and he looks absolutely fire.

“Lifeweaver is about to blossom,” they captioned the post with a picture of the hero.

Just before the announcement, Blizzard teased his arrival by posting a flower emoji and judging by his look, he will likely have some flower powers in his kit.

The hero also seems to line up with prior hints about the hero being “cute” as claimed at Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Neuss.

More information about Lifeweaver is set to be revealed on Tuesday, so be sure to stay tuned to Dexerto for all the latest information right on schedule as it’s supposed to be.