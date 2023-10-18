Overwatch 2 links with K-pop group LE SSERAFIM for dazzling skins & collab music video

Overwatch 2 is collaborating with K-pop group LE SSERAFIM on a new set of skins, various in-game cosmetics, and a music video.

On October 12, K-pop group LE SSERAFIM teased their upcoming music video for new single, “Perfect Night”, releasing on October 27. Keen-eyed gamers spotted a small Overwatch logo on the car that was featured in the teaser.

Many players speculated a collaboration was inevitable between the K-pop group and Overwatch, and those players were right.

Set to debut on October 30, LE SSERAFIM will be linking up with Overwatch 2 on a new set of skins, cosmetics, a custom game mode, and of course, the upcoming music video.

LE SSERAFIM is a K-pop group that debuted in 2022, with the five members having a couple of hits under their belt and their debut album having released in May 2023. “Perfect Night” will be their first single since the album’s release.

“We’re extremely excited to be working with LE SERRAFIM for our game’s first musical artist collaboration,” said Walter Kong, General Manager for Overwatch in a press release. “Like the heroes of Overwatch, LE SSERAFIM members are amazing as individuals, but unstoppable when they come together.”

The single the music video is made for, “Perfect Night”, will be Overwatch’s very first music collaboration, complete with new sets of skins, items, and a “LE SSERAFIM-inspired custom game mode”.

At the time of writing, we haven’t been given a look into the new game mode or new skins, but as we get closer to the date we’ll most likely be treated to more teasers before it hits the servers on November 1.

In addition to the in-game collaboration, LE SSREAFIM will also be making an appearance at BlizzCon on November 4 to perform their single, “Perfect Night”, to close out the show.