 Jeff Kaplan reveals new Overwatch content will actually drop before Overwatch 2 - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Jeff Kaplan reveals new Overwatch content will actually drop before Overwatch 2

Published: 26/Feb/2021 6:40

by Brad Norton
Jeff Kaplan discussing Overwatch
GamesBeat / Blizzard

Share

Jeff Kaplan Overwatch 2

Hot off the heels of BlizzConline’s deep dive into Overwatch 2, game director Jeff Kaplan has confirmed that the current version of Overwatch will indeed receive new content throughout 2021.

Blizzard’s recent online showcase gave the Overwatch community its first real look at the highly anticipated sequel since its 2019 reveal. From new maps to new hero designs and plenty more, there was a ton on display. 

Despite the flood of information on Overwatch 2, a vast majority of players came away with one key disappointment in mind. With the sequel still a ways off, where does that leave the current version of Overwatch?

Those still playing the original game haven’t seen a new hero in 10 months nor have they been treated to a new competitive map in 22 months. Thus, many assumed the game was in limbo while devs work on the sequel.

In one of his first interviews following BlizzConline, however, Kaplan assured new content is indeed coming soon.

Overwatch 2 gameplay
Blizzard
Overwatch 2 might be the core focus right now, but devs are still working on fresh content for the base game.

“It’s not like our plan is we’re not going to do anything between now and the release of Overwatch 2,” he told Gamespot. “That’s not our plan. We do have content planned.”

What might the next year or so of content look like? One thing was made clear: don’t expect to see a new hero ahead of the sequel. “We know that’s what players want,” Kaplan stated. 

“It literally comes down to: we can release a new hero but then [have to] delay Overwatch 2. And I don’t think that’s the right decision right now.”

So while new characters are off-limits for the foreseeable future, there’s still plenty to look forward to, according to Kaplan.

“There’s a lot of cool things that I think will keep the game fresh. And some things people might expect, some things people don’t even know are on the radar, so I think it’ll be a good year.”

Overwatch 2 gameplay Sojourn
Blizzard
It’s all but certain we won’t see any new heroes in Overwatch until the sequel is released.

There’s no telling exactly what these surprises could be, though it’s safe to assume Overwatch will still see the usual events over the next 12 months. From Halloween Terror to Winter Wonderland, these fan favorites likely won’t be going anywhere.

Beyond that, Kaplan remained tight-lipped. We’ll have to wait and see what the developers have in store for us but players can rest easy knowing there is actually content in-store before we get to Overwatch 2.

Destiny

Destiny 2 devs reveal more Stasis nerfs coming in Season 13 update

Published: 26/Feb/2021 5:22

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2 Year 4

While Stasis was the chilling new addition in Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion, Bungie has already laid out plans for a secondary wave of nerfs in Season 13.

With the introduction of Beyond Light came the new Stasis powers. For the first time since Destiny launched, players were given access to an entirely new element thanks to powerful subclasses in the 2020 expansion.

Since then, however, the originally “busted” set of abilities have been hit with significant nerfs. Months later and things don’t appear to be improving for Stasis fans anytime soon. Bungie outlined further plans to scale back the new subclasses in a February 25 blog post.

From “universal adjustments” to more specific damage reductions, there’s plenty to wrap your head around. Here’s what you need to know about planned Stasis nerfs.

In order to “achieve a healthier balance of subclasses in the Crucible,” Bungie is targeting Stasis and Light subclasses “over the next several seasons.” 

Not all changes will be made instantly, but rest assured, the devs are taking a close look at Stasis with a clear goal of reducing power over the coming months.

Behemoth Titan, Revenant Hunter, and Shadebinder Warlock all have specific changes outlined in the latest update. Titans will have reduced damage using their Super moving forward. Hunters will find their Withering Blade less effective. While Warlocks have just been treated to a handful of bug fixes.

Surprisingly, the recent Shatterdive damage changes will soon be scrapped in a coming update, Bungie added.

The full list of specific changes can be seen below.

Behemoth Titan:

  • Decrease Super damage reduction.
  • Increase Super energy cost when performing light attacks. 
  • Remove freeze AOE on Super cast. 
  • Reduce traveling efficacy of Shiver Strike when slowed.

Revenant Hunter:

  • Decrease Withering Blade damage and tracking. 
  • Decrease slow stacks applied to targets. 
  • Remove Shatterdive damage reduction. 

Shadebinder Warlock:

  • Fix bug where Iceflare Bolts wouldn’t track towards targets immediately on creation. 
  • Fix bug where Shadebinder Super projectiles were not tracking until a certain distance traveled. 

General:

  • Decrease crystal shatter damage. 
Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie
Stasis nerfs are a key focus for Bungie moving forward.

Outside of these key changes, Bungie is also “looking at universal adjustments to Stasis.” The first of which aims at increasing damage reduction while frozen, therefore providing “more survivability for the victim.”

On the opposite side of the coin, Season 15 will implement “targeted buffs” to Light subclasses. No further details were given as to what these tweaks might look like.

Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie
Expect to see many of these Stasis changes in Season 15.

“The goal of all these changes is to keep Stasis feeling great in PVE and to bring its representation in PVP more in line with our Light-based abilities,” Bungie explained.

As a final note on Stasis, the developers also touched on upcoming additions to the Destiny 2 sandbox. Season 15 will see the first set of Legendary Stasis Energy and Power weapons added into the game.

“There will be a lot more info as we get closer to the fall.” We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all future Stasis changes as Destiny 2 continues to evolve.