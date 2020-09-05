Intense Overwatch fighting game puts heroes in head-to-head combat

What is quite possibly the best Overwatch fighting game ever made in the Workshop is back and better than ever. Welcome to the world of Overfighter.

Overwatch as an arcade fighter has been an idea that fans have tossed around almost since the title's 2016 release, with plenty of heroes that would fit right into the fighting game format.

This is where the “Overfighter” Workshop mode comes into play. With early versions first released in 2019, it’s a wild mashup of Soul Calibur-style combat featuring the heroes we know and love, along with Brigitte.

More than a year later, Workshop Maestro Darwinstreams has come out with a brand-new and improved version, Overfighter 2.0, that adds more fighters to the roster, new stages, special abilities, and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOp5zjZ90SY

The playable heroes battle it out with their regular abilities, but there are also a number of original special moves they can pull off, along with fatality-esque animations to finish off one-hit opponents in style.

Since Overfighter changes the perspective from first-person to a third-person side view, it's highly recommended if you want to try this mode out, you switch your movement keybinds from WSAD to DAWS

If you want to try out Darwin's new-and-improved Overfighter Workshop mode all you need is a willing friend to fight against, and the workshop code: NKNK9.

We mentioned special moves before, and one of the best Overfighter has to offer is Reinhardt's 'Whirlwind' attack (shown in the video above), which we like to think was inspired by a suggestion from Felix 'xQc' Lengyel himself all the way back in 2018.

At this point, there have been more custom games like Overfighter made than would be possible to list in one article, and it's pretty crazy to think about all the time that's been put in, especially considering Overwatch's custom game mode designer tool is just over a year old.

Workshop isn't just all fun and games though. If, for instance, you're looking to practice with a specific hero without embarrassing yourself in Quick Play, there are also plenty of modes that will help you improve no matter who you're playing.