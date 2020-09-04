Absurd Overwatch glitch sends D.Va back to spawn in baby form

Overwatch’s tank hero D.Va has been taking some abuse lately thanks to some new bugs with her mech animation that is causing her to fly all the way back to spawn as her baby form.

D.Va is a unique hero with two different forms. Her mech has a whopping 600 HP and when it’s either destroyed or she uses her Ultimate, the hero enters what the community has commonly referred to as Baby form. A mechless 150 HP woman armed with just a pistol.

Normally, when D.Va is demeched, the process is either that she will die right away, survive long enough to get her mech back or be eliminated later on or even after the team fight in something called “staggering.”

However, now, a strange bug is causing the tank to launch all the way back to spawn for seemingly no reason at all.

As seen in the clip uploaded by DoctorAgentQ, the PC player gets demeched while fighting an enemy Roadhog on Lijang Tower Night Market.

Instead of popping out on point as Baby D.Va, the player emerges back in the spawn while in baby form.

Judging by the player’s reaction and comments on Reddit, it’s clear he was shocked by what transpired, calling it a glitch he had “never seen before.”

If this ends up happening to you, our best advice is probably to just jump off the map as Baby D.Va so you can get your mech back right away when you respawn.

This isn’t the only strange D.Va bug to emerge lately. As Dexerto previously reported, one user encountered a demeching glitch that sent them to a completely different map.

Hopefully, Blizzard can address the issue quickly, as it would be a massive shame if the issue ends up affecting more people or even the 2020 Overwatch League playoffs.