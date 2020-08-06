Dallas Fuel release HarryHook over 'misogynistic' Discord messages

Overwatch veteran Jonathan 'HarryHook' Tejedor was released by the Dallas Fuel on August 5 over "player misconduct." The move was apparently in response to 'misogynistic' comments he made on Discord.

If you've been following Overwatch esports, there's a good chance you know who HarryHook is. The support player has been a member of the Dallas Fuel since the Inaugural Season of the Overwatch League, and before that he was part of the storied team EnVyUs that competed in APEX.

Now the Spanish pro's time in the Overwatch big leagues seems to have come to an abrupt end, as the team officially announced his release on August 5. The Fuel themselves didn't give a specific reason for why they were cutting ties, only officially saying it was a result of "player misconduct," but the decision seems to be based on comments HarryHook made on Discord.

According to several Twitter users, HarryHook made disparaging comments towards women on Discord, which he then refused to back down from. Images of the messages started circulating on social media and Reddit, which caught the attention of Fuel management.

I really didn’t want to come forward about this but, because ppl want to know: this isn’t isolated behavior, unfortunately.

I attempted to bring this up to him and these were some of his responses. https://t.co/wYfhjRx3AF pic.twitter.com/MEjri8e08g — Regina ♛ (@icysorrows) August 5, 2020

Following his release HarryHook doubled down, tweeting that he wasn't going to "make a big deal" out of the situation.

"I tried to help this person for some time, and all I was getting sh*t on, this person want more than just being friends," he tweeted. "I told her no, she wanted more attention, well... I can't give it, that's it, sorry for calling some girls wh**es."

Not gonna make a big deal of it, I tried to help this person for some time, and all i was getting shit on, this person want more than just being friends, I told her no, she wanted more attention, well... i cant give it, thats it, sorry for calling some girls whores. — Jonathan Tejedor Rua (@HarryHook) August 5, 2020

Speaking to Dexerto, HarryHook said he would be looking for opportunities outside of esports following the situation. "I was about to quit in 2 months," the pro said. "Nothing really changed."

"Dallas is in a sh**storm atm, and I f**king love the org," he clarified. "I don't think is that bad, but... you know much sh*t going on [at the moment]. So I respect totally their decision."

Dexerto has also reached out to Regina (@icysorrows), the person who shared additional screenshots of her conversation with HarryHook on Discord, and will update this story as soon as we get a response.

The Fuel's roster has been bleeding players over the last few days. On August 3, the team also parted ways with Gui-un ‘Decay’ Jang for "refusing to work with staff."

Dallas still has enough players to field a full roster ahead of this weekend's Countdown Cup though. They will face off against the Washington Justice on August 7 in the final dash towards the post-season.