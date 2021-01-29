 Fran calls out Overwatch devs after bug bans her for a day & costs her 200 SR - Dexerto
Overwatch

Fran calls out Overwatch devs after bug bans her for a day & costs her 200 SR

Published: 29/Jan/2021 18:45

by Michael Gwilliam
Fran experiences a brutal Overwatch bug
Popular Twitch streamer ‘Fran’ is calling out the Overwatch devs after a game-breaking bug caused her to be banned for a full day and even lost her 200 SR.

Fran is easily one of the most popular Overwatch streamers with just under 250,000 followers on Twitch. As such, she has an important voice in the community and made her frustration known after encountering a brutal glitch.

On January 24, Fran was queuing up for a competitive game, but found herself unable to load in. Her screen ended up getting a big red message that read “error applying update.”

The unknown error confused the streamer who then discovered she was banned for eight hours and a loss of SR.

While this would already be bad enough if it was a one-time occurrence, the support specialist would later find out that things could get a lot worse.

Nearly a week later on January 28, Fran ended up having to deal with the exact same bug, despite following Blizzard’s instructions to fix it: repair her files.

“This happened last week!” the frustrated streamer told her chat. “Oh my God! They told me to repair my files and it won’t happen again. It doesn’t matter how many accounts I have, if this is going to happen, I’m going to get banned on all my accounts!”

Finally, after she was able to actually load back into game, she discovered she had lost even more SR. In Overwatch, leaving a match early, even in the event of a game crash, results in the player automatically losing some of their skill rating.

“And I’m banned for twenty hours?!” she shockingly exclaimed. “Oh my gosh.”

Taking to Twitter, Fran called out Blizzard and the devs, blaming them for the “ridiculous” bug that ended up taking 200 SR away total.

Other content creators tried to come to Fran’s aid, tagging developers directly, but so far, it doesn’t seem like anything has been done to fix the problem yet.

In any case, it’s something to take into consideration next time you decide to queue up for ranked play.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends player goes viral on TikTok for IRL sliding through super market

Published: 29/Jan/2021 18:09

by Alex Garton
An Apex Legends player has gone viral on TikTok running and sliding around a store like a Legend in-game. Although it doesn’t look like the most effective way to travel around in real life – it definitely looks fun.

There’s a number of reasons why Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royales in the genre. From its expansive maps to its range of interesting and unique characters, it doesn’t take long for the game to hook you in.

A particularly satisfying aspect of the title is its movement mechanics. Anyone that’s played Apex will tell you how fun it is to slide around the map while moving from place to place.

So, it was only a matter of time before someone got the incredible idea to start moving and sliding like a Legend in real life.

Apex Legends slide
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 8 is set to release on February 2, 2021.

Apex player goes viral on TikTok sliding in a store

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit showing a player sliding around a store in real-life has gone viral. At the time of writing, the post has over 8,000 upvotes on Reddit and over 230,000 views on TikTok.

The video, originally posted to TikTok by @meaty_yogurt, shows a player performing an impressively accurate example of an Apex Legends slide while browsing a store. He even manages to mimic the run animation of the characters in between his two slides.

It’s obvious the person in the video was craving Apex Legends as the TikTok is captioned “When you wanna play Apex Legends but you gotta go Grocery Shopping.” There’s no doubt the player raised a few eyebrows while sliding down the aisle but it’s certainly gone down a treat with the Apex community.

@meaty_yogurtso just sliiiiide. ##apexlegends ##apexseason7 ##battleroyale ##Meaty_Yogurt♬ Apex Legends: Main Theme – Stephen Barton

We’re not sure this method of travel is going to catch on anytime soon, but there’s no denying it looks likes a lot of fun. Let’s just hope no one attempts to make Pathfinder’s grapple in real life as that experiment may not go as smoothly as the sliding.