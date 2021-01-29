Fran calls out Overwatch devs after bug bans her for a day & costs her 200 SR - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer ‘Fran’ is calling out the Overwatch devs after a game-breaking bug caused her to be banned for a full day and even lost her 200 SR.

Fran is easily one of the most popular Overwatch streamers with just under 250,000 followers on Twitch. As such, she has an important voice in the community and made her frustration known after encountering a brutal glitch.

On January 24, Fran was queuing up for a competitive game, but found herself unable to load in. Her screen ended up getting a big red message that read “error applying update.”

The unknown error confused the streamer who then discovered she was banned for eight hours and a loss of SR.

While this would already be bad enough if it was a one-time occurrence, the support specialist would later find out that things could get a lot worse.

Nearly a week later on January 28, Fran ended up having to deal with the exact same bug, despite following Blizzard’s instructions to fix it: repair her files.

“This happened last week!” the frustrated streamer told her chat. “Oh my God! They told me to repair my files and it won’t happen again. It doesn’t matter how many accounts I have, if this is going to happen, I’m going to get banned on all my accounts!”

Finally, after she was able to actually load back into game, she discovered she had lost even more SR. In Overwatch, leaving a match early, even in the event of a game crash, results in the player automatically losing some of their skill rating.

“And I’m banned for twenty hours?!” she shockingly exclaimed. “Oh my gosh.”

Taking to Twitter, Fran called out Blizzard and the devs, blaming them for the “ridiculous” bug that ended up taking 200 SR away total.

legit down -200 SR and banned for 20 hours due to an error on blizzard's end, ridiculous @PlayOverwatch pic.twitter.com/7RRMYMtcET — FRAN (@FRANA_OW) January 29, 2021

Other content creators tried to come to Fran’s aid, tagging developers directly, but so far, it doesn’t seem like anything has been done to fix the problem yet.

In any case, it’s something to take into consideration next time you decide to queue up for ranked play.