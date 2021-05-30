Fortnite 3D artist's Overwatch map design looks so good it should be in the game - Dexerto

Overwatch is currently experiencing a drought of new maps for Competitive and Quick Play, but an impressive new design by a 3D artist who works on Fortnite for Epic Games has us dreaming about a new stage to play on.

The last time Overwatch players got a new map for Quick Play and Competitive was all the way back in April 2019 with the release of Havana.

We did get the Deathmatch map Kanezaka in December 2020, but with no signs of fresh full-size stages until Overwatch 2 comes out, one artist’s awesome German creation gives us something to spend plenty of time thinking about, even if we can’t play it.

Tobias Koepp, who currently works as a 3D Artist and as an Environment Artist at Epic Games for Fortnite, created an original map called ‘Hansestadt’ based on northern Germany and shared a fascinating look at his process on the gamesartist blog.

While it would fit right into the battle royale he works for, we also have the sneaking suspicion Koepp might have had Overwatch in mind while designing this beauty.

It has chokepoints between wide-open areas for teams to fight it out, and even a road running through the entire thing that just looks perfect for pushing a payload on.

There is one issue here, and if you’re a longtime Overwatch fan you may have picked up on it already, but Hansestadt seems to be set in the present day, as opposed to the futuristic setting we’re used to seeing in the game.

Besides that minor lore detail though, we can’t find much to knock this design for since it looks absolutely stunning. Lacking any of the damage seen on the Eichenwalde or Black Forest maps, it almost seems too clean to fight on.

While it might not be an Overwatch map, that won’t stop us from imagining what it would be like to play if it were.

It certainly seems like we won’t be getting any more new maps until the game’s sequel, but at least there are plenty of ideas out there to keep us thinking.