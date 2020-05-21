Bizarre new Overwatch glitch seems to be spreading like wildfire

Overwatch players have been left scratching their heads as seemingly random texture glitches have been taking over a handful of maps, sparking pockets of flames across casual and ranked matches.

While the fourth-anniversary update came with a fresh batch of cosmetics, the celebration has been stunted by a number of new glitches and bugs.

Sigma and Mei have both been impacted in their own ways. However, a number of maps are also starting to come with bizarre side effects, the latest of which is bringing a surprisingly fiery edge to Overwatch's iconic maps.

As Overwatch players competed in any mode on May 20, they were prone to the new issue. Regardless of which heroes were in play or which map they were battling through, a fiery bug could have popped up nonetheless.

Red patches have been appearing throughout the world of Overwatch. Tiny spots of fire that seemingly stay on the ground forever. They were first spotted as Twitch streamer ‘Necros’ defended the second point of Havana.

While this brand new issue has yet to appear on Blizzard’s list of known issues, it seems to be spreading far and wide.

Players have reported the exact same visual bug appearing on Temple of Anubis, Deathmatch maps, and more, and Dexerto can confirm the strange visual glitches appeared after testing. It doesn’t seem like the glitch is tied to a certain hero either, as many have seen the same red spots with a variety of characters in-game.

One player even went as far as to question whether the fiery patches might be teasing something down the line. Theories have already sprung up around Wrecking Ball’s new Submarine skin, and now Overwatch fans are speculating Blizzard could be teasing a hellish new fire map as the embers continue to spread.

Developers are yet to comment on the confusing issue impacting games across the globe. Given just how quickly it seems to be spreading though, a fix will likely be on the way soon.

The May 19 update introduced a number of new changes, but a spread of fire wasn’t chief among them. Here’s a full overview of everything in the latest patch.