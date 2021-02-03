 40% of Overwatch League GMs believe Shock will repeat & become a dynasty - Dexerto
40% of Overwatch League GMs believe Shock will repeat & become a dynasty

Published: 3/Feb/2021 18:03

by Michael Gwilliam
Shock win their first OWL championship
Overwatch League San Francisco Shock

A new Overwatch League report states that a whopping 40% of OWL general managers believe the San Francisco Shock will once again repeat as champions for the third year in a row.

As the Overwatch League heads into its fourth season, one team has emerged as the greatest of all time: The Shock. With two straight season victories under their belts and numerous tournament wins along the way, the squad is battle-hardened and ready to win yet another.

In total, eight of the twenty GMs from across the league believe that the Shock will win again, amounting to forty percent. Behind, the lone team in second place, the Shanghai Dragons, scored ten percent. Ten other teams were also voted to win it all, but clearly the Shock were the overwhelming favorites.

Additionally, with the league’s two regions, 75% of GMs believe the Shock will emerge first in the West while 50% believe the Dragons will rule the East.

San Francisco Shock champs
Robert Paul/Blizzard Entertainment
Can Super lead the Shock to a third championship?

Should the Shock complete the hattrick and finish their third season in a row as champions, we’ll be looking at the first-ever OWL dynasty team.

Part of the GMs choices can likely be viewed in part to the amount of talent the Shock have on their roster. Both Nam-Ju ‘Striker’ Gwon and Min-Ki ‘Viol2t’ Park were among the most-picked MVP predictions.

Three Shock tanks were also voted as being the best in the league: Myeong-Hwan ‘Smurf’ Yoo received five votes, Hyo-Bin ‘Choihyobin’ Choi had three and Matthew ‘Super’ DeLisi had two.

Viol2t during the 2019 OWL Grand Finals
Robert Paul/Blizzard Entertainment
Viol2t is one of the most dominant OWL supports.

Finally, their coach, Dae-Hee ‘Crusty’ Park received 14 votes for the best in the league. Just five other coaches received any votes at all.

With the upcoming Overwatch League season beginning in April, fans will be able to see even more interregional play than ever before with a series of four tournaments throughout the year.

These tournaments will have the best Western teams fly to Hawaii to go up against the top East squads – something that wasn’t possible in season 3. As such, we should be getting a much better picture of how teams stack up against each other, especially with three of last year’s final four: Philadelphia, Seoul and Shanghai competing in the East.

Let’s see if the Shock can once again pull it off or if they buckle under these newfound expectations.

Fnatic pick up SUMN FC Valorant roster

Published: 3/Feb/2021 17:44

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Fnatic Roster James Boaster Howlett
Fnatic, Gfinity

Fnatic

Fnatic have been absent from the Valorant scene, but they’re making their first entry into Future Earth by picking up SUMN FC’s roster.

  • Fnatic pick up SUMN FC squad for their Valorant roster.
  • The SUMN FC roster enjoyed unexpected success in 2020/21 so far.
  • The team is hosting a livestream on Twitch as part of the reveal

Since their Fnatic Proving Grounds tournament way back in May 2020, the black and orange logo of Fnatic has been absent from Valorant esports, until today.

The organization has secured the signing of the SUMN FC roster (the orgless squad who graced the First Strike Europe finals, as well as gave Team Liquid a run for their money during Home Ground).

cArn: “We’re looking forward to writing this new chapter in Fnatic’s history”

It’s no secret that fans have been begging for a Fnatic Valorant roster, and Chief Gaming Officer Patrick ‘cArn’ Sättermon explains why it’s taken so long.

“We’re so excited to finally join Valorant. It’s been the number one thing fans have been asking for since the game launched, and we’ve taken our time to identify a roster that fits our vision of competing for the top titles in every game we enter.”
With regards to the roster, Valorant Team Director Colin Johnson wrote that “this group of players have more than proven their talent in recent months, holding their own against the European elite in every tournament they compete in, without the support of a salary or organisation.”
“With the help of Fnatic and our High Performance Unit, we want to push them to reach that next level and win every tournament they compete in.”

What’s next for Fnatic?

The org has confirmed that SUMN FC will be playing under the Fnatic banner throughout the Valorant Champions Tour, which kicks off on February 4.

Fnatic Valorant Roster

Player Former Team Position
Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett SUMN FC Captain/IGL
Domagoj ‘Doma’ Fancev SUMN FC Duelist
James ‘Mistic’ Orfila SUMN FC Contoller
Muhammad ‘Moe40’ Hariff SUMN FC Initiator/Duelist
Kostas ‘tsack’ Theodoropoulos SUMN FC Sentinel