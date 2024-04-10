Where will the Arizona Coyotes play during the 2024-25 NHL season?

The Arizona Coyotes’ future hangs in the balance as rumor of a possible relocation sets forth two branching options for the 2024-25 NHL season.

The Coyotes franchise began in 1971 and was originally based in Winnipeg, playing under the surname of the Jets.

The franchise was supposed to move to Minnesota in the mid-1990s, but a deal ultimately fell through with the city. The owners pivoted to Arizona and adopted the “Coyotes” name.

After nearly two decades in the desert, another NHL relocation could soon be on the horizon. Rumors of a potential move to Salt Lake City, Utah, are ramping up.

Why is relocation possible for the Coyotes?

The Coyotes have had considerable financial struggles over the years, as ownership has changed hands multiple times since the move to the southwest.

There are also some NHL fans initially opposed the idea of a cold-weather sport laying its roots down in Arizona. It’s a concern that persists amongst fans to this day.

Where will the Coyotes play next season?

The NHL is unsure. League officials have mapped out a strategy for the Coyotes if they stay in Arizona. But they also have a separate plan for moving to Utah if necessary.

If the team remains in Arizona, the hope is that a brand-new arena will accompany them in the coming years. A June 27 State Land Trust auction could provide the funds to pull this off.

Conversely, Smith Entertainment Group, owners of the NBA’s Utah Jazz, has been vocal about wanting an NHL franchise in Salt Lake City.

Hockey Insider Frank Seravalli reports that “significant progress” has been made regarding Smith’s proposal to purchase the Coyotes and bring them to Utah.

According to his sources, Seravalli also says that the NHL has already begun informing players of a “verbal” agreement to relocate the franchise. However there are also conflicting reports as to whether players have been informed.

Seravalli stresses in his report that the deal is “not done” and that there is “much work” to do. But he acknowledges that an agreement is “well down the track.”

