Sports fans sickened by arena’s “criminal” $8 price for 15 fries

Hockey fans are livid after learning an arena charged a mom over $8 for a batch of 15 french fries for her son.

It’s no secret that food is expensive at sporting events, but Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada has prices so steep fans are calling it “criminal.”

The March 16 NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals ended with a 2-1 loss for the home team, but even hungry fans were handed Ls at the concessions.

In a post going viral on X, a mom revealed she had to pay $7.99 plus tax for the “saddest” bunch of fries for her son, and fans immediately rushed to her side, calling out the prices.

Arena charges mom $8 plus tax for 15 fries

In the post, Sara Jones explained that while she acknowledged food will be overpriced at Rogers Arena, she wasn’t prepared for the fries she received.

“I know that being at Rogers Arena I’m in the land of overpriced food but this is the saddest bunch of fries for $7.99 plus tax,” she blasted.

Jones shared a photo of the food, which seemed to contain a mere 15 fries on a small piece of cardboard. The mom further noted that she bought the fries from Triple O’s in the 300 section and was told that the amount wasn’t a mistake.

“Almost 70cents a fry,” remarked Canucks enthusiast Cody Severtson.

“Criminal. The best pro sport for food – and it’s still expensive, but at least good – baseball parks,” slammed another.

Others shared their own arena horror stories: “I paid for a $5.65 bottle of water… I’m still mad I did that.”

“I would have given them the fries and told them to give my money back. That’s ridiculous,” someone else chimed in.

Jones went on to explain that she would have returned the order if it was for her, but because it was for her son, she decided to bite the bullet.

So far, the arena hasn’t responded to the viral backlash, but this isn’t the only case of food prices sparking concern. Last week, McDonald’s admitted that its surging prices are causing customers to stay home as the cost of food went up by 10% in 2023 alone.