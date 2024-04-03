Stefon Diggs’ Houston Texans trade will answer viral Josh Allen question

Stefan Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans on Wednesday, but his jab at a fan before the trade poses an interesting question about his former teammate Josh Allen.

Diggs spent the last four seasons with the Buffalo Bills catching passes from pro-bowl quarterback Josh Allen. In that time, the 30-year-old wide receiver led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards in 2020 and earned All-Pro honors twice.

The newest Texan had his share of disputes with the Bills’ front office, but his trade to Houston still sent shockwaves through the NFL world, save a Bills fan who undervalues Diggs’ impact on Allen’s success as a quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a Tweet from an X user, ThePeakyPirate, who questioned Diggs’ role in Buffalo before the Pro Bowler clapped back in humblebrag fashion.

“Does Josh benefit from having a top tier receiver, yes. Is he essential to his success, no,” the Tweet read.

Diggs retorted by asking, “You sure?”

The exchange was more than a war of words. It potentially facilitated Diggs’ trade to Houston, as Pat McAfee claimed on his eponymous ESPN show.

“If he doesn’t say any of this,” McAfee laughed, “I don’t think the Houston Texans add Stefon Diggs.”

The Bills improved greatly after Diggs’ insertion into the lineup in 2020. So did Allen. Prior to his arrival, the dual-threat QB had a career-high of 3,089 passing yards.

Once Diggs came on the scene, Allen’s yardage soared to 4,544 yards and his completion percentage rose by over 10 percent.

Without the University of Maryland product available for him on the outside, many will be watching Allen closely to see if he’s as elite as his numbers have shown over the last four years.

All eyes will also be on Diggs to see if he can lift the Texans to Super Bowl contention next to C.J. Stroud and company.