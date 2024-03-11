10 potential Kirk Cousins replacements for the Minnesota Vikings

The Kirk Cousins tenure is officially over in Minnesota, as the veteran quarterback signed a lucrative deal with the Falcons on March 11. What’s next for the Vikings?

Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal soon after the NFL’s legal tampering period got underway.

This departure leaves Minnesota reeling, as the front office must find a way to replace its long-time starting quarterback.

With multiple passers available in free agency, on the trade market, and in the 2024 NFL Draft, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has several paths he could take.

Will the Vikings replace Cousins in free agency?

Three names stand out if the Vikings opt for a bridge starter during NFL free agency — Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett, and Sam Darnold.

Tannehill has the most experience, with over 150 career starts. At 35, he’s dealt with constant injuries of late but could be enough to keep Minnesota afloat in 2024.

Brissett has primarily been backup in his NFL career, sans the two seasons in Indianapolis where he started 30 games. He’s a steady game manager, but expecting more than that is unwise.

Darnold is still young, and he has rebuilt his image across the NFL after spending a season with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says the Vikings will go after the former first-rounder, banking on head coach Kevin O’Connell to help Darnold become a full-time starter in the league.

Could Minnesota entertain a trade?

Two potential trade targets — Sam Howell and Justin Fields — could make sense for the Vikings.

Howell began the 2023 campaign flashing promise as the Commanders’ starting quarterback. He faltered down the stretch and led the NFL in interceptions. Perhaps a change of scenery would help.

Fields is arguably the most exciting free agent/trade target available. His blend of athleticism and arm talent is unprecedented, but the Vikings might not have a chance to add him.

Fields plays for the rival Bears, making an interdivisional trade unlikely. But, if Chicago can’t find a different trade partner, it opens the door for Minnesota.

Which NFL Draft options make sense for the Vikings?

If Minnesota wants to draft a Cousins replacement, a handful of names will be on the radar. Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy are trade-up candidates, while Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix should be available at pick 11.

The Vikings sits at 11th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The front office can either move up the board or stand pat and take whichever quarterback makes it to them.

Maye is similar to Cousins as a pocket passer. He is capable of dicing up secondaries downfield. But the North Carolina product is also a more significant threat as a runner than Cousins.

Daniels is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. His running prowess is unmatched in this draft class, and the LSU star flexes an impeccable deep ball.

McCarthy is raw, but having just turned 21 and boasting remarkable athletic traits, it’s a risk worth taking for the Vikings. He has NFL-caliber arm talent and excels as a scrambler outside of the pocket.

If a trade up the board proves too rich, Minnesota could stay put and take Penix Jr. or Nix at pick 11.

Penix Jr. and Nix are older prospects with lower ceilings, but their starting experience in college could help their NFL transition.

Minnesota must find a suitable replacement at quarterback for 2024. Signing a bridge quarterback and pairing them with a rookie seems to be the ideal outcome for the Vikings after losing Cousins.