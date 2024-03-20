Michael Jordan issues bold statement on Anthony Edwards comparisons

FS1 analyst Chris Broussard asked Michael Jordan for his take on NBA players and fans comparing him to Anthony Edwards. Jordan agreed that similarities exist between the two.

Edwards is the latest player to display shades of Jordan’s athleticism and scoring prowess. His career-high 26.7 points per game this season contrast with the five-time league MVP’s achievements.

As a result, Milwaukee Bucks point guard Patrick Beverley along with the NBA community have put Edwards’ name next to Jordan’s. The 2024 All-Star’s recent poster dunk over Utah Jazz star John Collins further magnified the debate. Broussard relayed the craze to Jordan and revealed that the Chicago Bulls great sees a bit of himself in the 22-year-old.

Article continues after ad

“Jordan said there are similarities in their game. He agreed,” Broussard reported.

Fans on X had pronounced reactions to Jordan’s stance. Many sided with Jordan, though some gave more credence to their striking physical resemblance than that of their play styles. Others called Broussard out for false reporting.

Article continues after ad

While the six-time champion is known for being careful with how he dishes out praise, he has acknowledged players that have emulated his game such as Russell Westbrook and Kobe Bryant.

Ultimately, Edwards has impressed Jordan as he’s led the Timberwolves to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference as a potential future face of the Association.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.