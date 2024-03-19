How much does Michael Jordan make from his Nike deal?

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the best NBA player of all-time, but his impact goes beyond the hardwood to his legendary shoe deal with Nike and the massive earnings that come with it.

Not even a full month into his rookie season with the Bulls, Jordan signed a five-year, $2.5 million deal with Nike on Oct. 26, 1984.

It was three times more than any other player in the league. His Jordan 1 shoe in 1985 generated nearly double the amount of Nike’s total revenue the year prior.

Jordan went on to win six championships in his 17-year career. He won the Finals MVP each time, and added five regular season MVPs and a Defensive Player of the Year award to his resume.

How much did the Air Jordan deal with Nike earn MJ?

Since 1984, Jordan has earned an estimated $1.3 billion from his endorsement deal with Nike. He currently takes home five percent royalties from revenue that his Jordan Brand imprint with Nike generates annually, meaning last year he took home $256.1 million.

The Beaverton Brand, formerly known as Blue Ribbon Sports, went all in on Jordan as their flagship athlete 30 years ago. His illustrious career paved the way for his ascent to billionaire status.

In his rookie season, Jordan averaged 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Nike used his success as a springboard to launch their signature “Air Jordan 1” sneaker. The shoe and its advertisement allowed both Jordan and Nike to become what they are today.

Jordan and Nike flourished with Tinker Hatfield as the shoe line’s innovative designer starting with the Jordan 3 release. Hatfield’s usage of the air bubble made Jordans more stylish and comfortable.

Jordan soared to new heights after winning back-to-back Dunk Contests in 1987 and 1988 in his signature sneakers. The iconic performances helped the shoes gain allure in popular culture. Retail prices spiked from $64.99 in 1985 to $100 in 1987.

Jordan also had memorable moments wearing his sneakers during all six of his championship runs from 1991-1993 and 1996-1998.

That elevated the hype surrounding his retro releases, which had fans camp outside of stores for days to purchase. His in-game sneakers have also generated massive sales on the auction block, including a record-breaking $8 million collection sale in January.

Along with its accompanying apparel line, Jordan Brand has revolutionized aftermarket sales. The superstar and his parent company have reaped great amounts of wealth in the process.

