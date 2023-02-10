“Unrealistic” NBA 2K23 Euro stash glitch is supercharging players

An NBA 2K23 player discovered how to create the next Luka Doncic in MyGM before the prospect even plays his first game in the league.

European basketball players have taken over the NBA. The Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo won two straight NBA MVP awards in 2019 and 2020. Serbian Born Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic took over from there, winning back-to-back MVPs, and could easily lock up a third straight in 2023.

Slovenian-born Luka Doncic has already established himself as one of the best players in basketball, and NBA scouts expect French phenom Victor Wembanyama to be a league-altering superstar next season.

NBA 2K23 players tried their hand at uncovering the next European basketball gem in MyGM but discovered it might be easier than they thought.

NBA 2K23 glitch supercharges European players

An NBA 2K23 player claimed, “I drafted an autogenerated Euro stash player and did untapped potential in training camp, and now he’s a 91 overall before he ever played an NBA game.”

Euro stash is a common basketball term referring to an NBA team drafting an international player and loaning them overseas until they are ready to play.

The autogenerated NBA 2K23 player Lefteris Diamntopoulous only spent one-year playing European basketball after getting drafted and somehow jumped to a 91 overall.

One player responded, “This seems to happen to me often. I wish I knew how to adjust that because it seems super unrealistic that Euro stash is much more effective than the G League or the regular NBA.”

A second user experienced this issue and fixed it by going into the MyLeague sliders, lowering the player progression rate, and raising the player decline rate.

“To fix this, I make a custom roster where I change the players that need an overall fix and, most importantly, change players’ potentials to be more realistic.”

Other community members also voiced concerns, with a third player claiming, “tendencies and potentials are crazy off, and they have been since as long as I can remember.”

Now you know how to find the next NBA superstar if realism doesn’t concern you.